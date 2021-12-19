Watch now: Cook, Huskers discuss national title loss — 'I'm a very, very proud coach'

Arizona will need to replace one of the men responsible for piecing together the Wildcats’ stellar 2022 signing class. Ryan Partridge, Arizona’s coordinator of high school recruiting, is headed to UMass, where he will coach wide receivers.
Cycles of success and failure are inevitable in college athletics. Two of the best current examples can be found along Interstate 10 in the Sonoran Desert, where Gila monsters roam and fortunes turn. One year ago this week, Arizona hired Jedd Fisch to rebuild a woeful football program. The Wildcats...
