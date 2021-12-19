WBU Present Employee Service Honors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California State University campuses will be joining University of California schools in requiring COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff. The CSU system announced their booster vaccine requirement on Wednesday. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a statement. Students and staff at CSU campuses will now need to get their booster by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after the final dose of their original vaccination. The UC system announced a similar policy on Tuesday. Several UC schools have also announced that they will be switching back to remote classes for the first two weeks of the winter term. CSU schools – who are on a semester system and start their winter term later in January – have not detailed plans to start with online classes.

