WBU Present Employee Service Honors

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — California State University officials announced Wednesday that they will require faculty, staff and students who are accessing on-campus facilities to provide proof of a COVID vaccine booster shot by February 2022.
The new requirement calls for boosters to be received by February 28 or six months after an individual received the final dose of the original vaccination.
However, officials said, individual campuses may establish an earlier date for compliance for students and non-represented employees based on local circumstances.
“Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I....
