ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WBU Present Employee Service Honors

By Williams Baptist University
Guard Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams Baptist University has honored nine of its employees for 105 years of combined service to the school and its Christ-centered education. Jeff Rider was recognized for his 25 years of service to the university. Rider currently serves as Athletic Director for the Eagles where he has seen...

www.guardonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
unm.edu

Student Affairs honors employees through Lucy Awards

UNM Department of Student Affairs recently announced the winners of the 2021 Lucy Awards at several virtual events. The third installment of the Lucy Awards took place both in-person and on Zoom. Outstanding employees who help the Division of Student Affairs run smoothly were awarded for their contributions. The winners...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tstc.edu

TSTC recognizes employees’ service with milestone awards

(ROSENBERG, Texas) – Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus recently celebrated staff and faculty members who have served the college’s mission for five, 10, 15 and 20 years. Judy Cox, TSTC’s Career Services coordinator, celebrated her 20th year of service. “From day one, this...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily Jeffersonian

Timothy Evancho receives 2021 Sidlo Award

Timothy Evancho is the 2021 Sidlo Award recipient. The announcement was made by the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce at a recent Business After Hours hosted by the Cambridge Area YMCA Family Center. The Sidlo Award recognizes a community member who has a proven history and record over an extended period of vision, leadership, and legacy. The...
Newark Advocate

Granville Rotary honors 3 for service to youth

GRANVILLE — “Youth” was the key word for recipients of the Granville Rotary Club’s 2021 Dr. Allen Avery Service Above Self Award. Area young people are the beneficiaries of work done by both Adam Gibbs and Tim and Sarah Davison, winners of the club’s honor, recognized at the club’s Dec. 6 meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Christ#Eagles#Olive#The Felix Goodson Library#Wby#Criminal Justice#Wbu
CBS Sacramento

CSU Schools To Implement COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Requirement For Students And Staff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California State University campuses will be joining University of California schools in requiring COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff. The CSU system announced their booster vaccine requirement on Wednesday. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a statement. Students and staff at CSU campuses will now need to get their booster by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after the final dose of their original vaccination. The UC system announced a similar policy on Tuesday. Several UC schools have also announced that they will be switching back to remote classes for the first two weeks of the winter term. CSU schools – who are on a semester system and start their winter term later in January – have not detailed plans to start with online classes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Cal State Universities To Require Booster Shots For On Campus Students And Faculty

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — California State University officials announced Wednesday that they will require faculty, staff and students who are accessing on-campus facilities to provide proof of a COVID vaccine booster shot by February 2022. The new requirement calls for boosters to be received by February 28 or six months after an individual received the final dose of the original vaccination. However, officials said, individual campuses may establish an earlier date for compliance for students and non-represented employees based on local circumstances. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laurinburg Exchange

CSC’s Marek Calhoun presented with statewide honors

CareSouth Carolina’s Marek Calhoun was presented with the ‘Award For Excellence’ by the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association (SCPHCA). Calhoun oversees CareSouth’s Community Health Services and Family Support Services departments. They work to provide health screenings, health education, social services navigation, hospital case management, address social determinates of health and help to provide access to a medical home to those in the Pee Dee community.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Bay Net

Board Honors Outstanding CCPS Employees For Their Commitment To Students

LA PLATA, Md. - The Board of Education of Charles County at its Dec. 14 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members for their commitment to the school system and student success. Each month, the Board honors staff members chosen by their school principals for recognition who demonstrate their dedication to teaching and learning.
LA PLATA, MD
muleshoejournal.com

Students debut exhibit detailing integration of WBU

Wayland Baptist University is considered a minority-serving school. Chloe Barham and Devin Davis said their research shows the university serves about an even number of students who identify as white and Hispanic. Seventy years ago when Wayland Baptist College, as it was known, accepted its first students of color, there...
COLLEGES
The Alliance Review

Aultman Foundation awards first service honor

CANTON – Whispering Grace Horses is the inaugural recipient of the Vicki Haines Legacy Award, presented by The Aultman Foundation. The award highlights a grantee organization whose project enhances the lives of others and displays the excellence of service modeled by Vicki Haines, founder and former senior vice president of The Aultman Foundation.
CANTON, OH
republic-online.com

Osawatomie State Hospital honors employee anniversaries

OSAWATOIMIE — Staff at the Osawatomie State Hospital were recognized for their work anniversaries during an event at the auditorium Wednesday, Dec. 8. Staff members were honored for their commitment to the patients, teamwork and loyalty, and their extra efforts to help protect staff and patients safe during COVID-19 were also recognized.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
ccc.edu

Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services Presents City Colleges with its Inaugural Honor, the 2021 Lou Lowenkron Commitment to Veterans Excellence Award

The Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services presented City Colleges of Chicago with the 2021 Lou Lowenkron Commitment to Veterans Excellence Award on December 14, in recognition of the Colleges’ support of veterans and their families; and for the launch of the UMAP program. For more than a...
CHICAGO, IL
KSIS Radio

MLK Community Service Awards to be Presented January 12

An integral part of the University of Central Missouri's annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration held each year in January is the presentation of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. High School Community Service Award. The awards are presented...
WARRENSBURG, MO
theithacan.org

IC community gathers virtually to honor the life of employee

On Dec. 9, Ithaca College announced that Terri Hradisky, administrative assistant in the Center for Counseling, Health and Wellness, died unexpectedly Dec. 8 after a brief illness. Hradisky was an employee at the college for nearly three decades. She began her career at the college starting in 1993 and since...
ITHACA, NY
sw.edu

AWARD PRESENTATION OF $50K SCHOLARSHIP IN HONOR OF BUD PHILLIPS

A new scholarship at Southwest Virginia Community College (Southwest) has been endowed in honor of Mr. Bud Phillips by the Board of Supervisors of Dickenson County, Virginia. The scholarship will be named “The Bud Phillips and Carol Phipps Buchanan Educational Scholarship” and will benefit Dickenson County students who choose to attend Southwest.
CEDAR BLUFF, VA
Goldsboro News-Argus

Cornerstone Award honors Allen's life of service

The life and service of former Mayor Chuck Allen were remembered Thursday with the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce’s Cornerstone Award. The chamber’s most prestigious award that recognizes a person who has committed years of service for the betterment of Wayne County was presented posthumously to Allen. Allen died in September after battling brain cancer two years.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jacksonprogress-argus.com

William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR honors members' service

At the annual William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR Christmas Luncheon, several ladies were recognized for their Years of Membership and Service to DAR. Pictured left to right is is membership chair Sue Oglesby presenting certificates to Jo Anne Miller - 25 years, Jan Hogan - 10 years, and Celeste Lawrence - 40 years. Those recognized but unable to attend were Anna Crum - 25 years, Mary Wistrom - 20 years, and Nida Kay Reynolds and Nancy Sims - 10 years.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy