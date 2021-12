Arkansas row and field crops endured a 100-year flood and epic insect numbers but still ended the year with record cotton and rice yields and higher crop prices. In June, southeastern Arkansas experienced extraordinary flooding, which affected more than 250,000 acres of crops. The Rohwer Research Station in Desha County recorded 19.22 inches of rain over a 48-hour. It was the second-highest rain total ever recorded in Arkansas during a 48-hour period, according to the National Weather Service. The deluge came during a week of persistent storms that prompted flood and tornado warnings across Arkansas. The one 48-hour rain total ahead of Rohwer’s is the 21.45 inches of rain that fell in Danville over two days ending Dec. 4, 1982.

