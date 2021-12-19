ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Store Salt Long Term

By August Neverman
commonsensehome.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalt is critical for life. It has been valued throughout recorded history. We'll share why and how to store salt long term, plus tips for storage and safety. You use it and need it. Salt is used every day for cooking and seasoning. If you have animals or livestock,...

commonsensehome.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Crystals#Table Salt#Celery Salt#Food Preservation#Shtf
Woman's World

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox 46 Charlotte

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

10 best temperature control kettles: Brew tea and coffee just the way you like it

Gone are the days when kettles simply boiled water to 100C – now, temperature control kettles have never been more popular. Generally these appliances will also have more features than other kettles, whether it’s functions to maintain certain temperatures for fixed periods of time or energy-saving, quick-boil functions, designed for use when the kettle is only partially full. Temperature control kettles are especially useful for fans of different types of tea, which should ideally be made with water that is slightly cooler. “Green teas should be brewed at lower temperatures (generally no higher than 70C). They’ll be sweeter, and you’ll...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

11 best vegan meat alternatives: From fishless fingers to plant-based pastrami

If you’re facing the prospect of a vegan January but have no idea where to start, meat substitutes are a reassuring springboard from which to dive into your new plant-based diet.When you first try veganism, you’re often confronted with a sense of foreboding as to what a plate of food should even look like without a slab of meat on it. Like Joey Tribbiani wondering what all the furniture points towards when you don’t own a TV, it can be destabilising to no longer have a protein-packed centrepiece for each meal.And although we’d advise that it’s good to start experimenting...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy