The supertall is coming to Brooklyn. Topping out in October at a whopping 1,066 feet, a new residential building dubbed Brooklyn Tower is reshaping the borough’s skyline. It’s comprised of 550 units altogether, with 150 for purchase and 400 for lease. Details on pricing and sale dates are still under wraps, but for now, Robb Report is getting an exclusive first look at the structure’s condo interiors. Gachot Studios designed the individual apartments in collaboration with SHoP Architects, the firm behind Brooklyn Tower’s tall, slender facade. It’s not the first time that SHoP has worked on this sort of project—they previously teamed...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO