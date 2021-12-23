ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slamdance Goes Entirely Virtual, and Other Cancellations as Hollywood Braces for Omicron Surge

By Chris Lindahl
 3 days ago
Update, December 23:

Slamdance has announced that it’s canceling the in-person portion of its hybrid festival that had been scheduled in Park City, Utah, for January 20-23. The festival will also move back the start of its virtual event one week to accommodate the migration of in-person content to an online presentation. The new dates for the virtual Slamdance are January 27-February 6. “Although we are disappointed that we won’t be able to participate in the communal, in-person experience, we know we can create a unique festival experience for all of our filmmakers through Slamdance’s online platform,” said Peter Baxter, Slamdance president and co-founder. “We are looking forward to utilizing the expertise we’ve already gained in attracting a global audience, building upon our accessibility goals and pushing the boundaries of what a decentralized festival can be.”

International Film Festival Rotterdam announced it will be unable to move forward with an in-person festival next month amid a nationwide lockdown in the Netherlands. Instead, the festival will present a scaled-down, online program.

The National Board of Review announced it will postpone its annual gala, which was scheduled for January 11 in New York City, to a later date. Further details on the postponement will be announced in the coming weeks.

Earlier, December 22: The Critics Choice Association announced that it has postponed the Critics Choice Awards, originally planned for January 9. “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in constant communication with LA County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can,” reads a statement from the CCA.

The Cinema Eye Honors ceremony, planned for January 13 in Queens, has been postponed. Organizers of the celebration of nonfiction filmmaking announced they will assess their options in the first week of January with the hope of rescheduling the event for later in January or February.

After canceling last year’s Governors Awards due to the pandemic, this year the Academy is postponing Hollywood’s popular networking event, which was scheduled for Saturday, January 15 at Hollywood and Highland. The Academy statement reads: “We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15. Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved.”

In addition, the Academy is taking measures within its membership in response to the rise of cases. A series of in-person screenings of shortlisted films planned to begin on January 4 have been canceled, the Academy wrote in an email to members Wednesday afternoon. Instead, members have been directed to the online Academy Screening Room to watch contenders. The January screenings would have marked the return of in-person screenings hosted by the Academy after it made the decision in August to postpone in-person events until 2022.

December 21: The New York Film Critics Circle announced it will postpone its awards ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on January 10 in Manhattan. A new date will be announced early next year. The Hollywood Critics Association announced its awards ceremony, set for January 8 in Los Angeles, will be postponed to February 28.

Those postponements came as the Critics Choice Awards is moving forward as planned with a televised ceremony set for January 9. In a statement released Monday, the Critics Choice Association said the event will require proof of vaccination, a negative test within 48 hours, social distancing, and masking.

The association noted that it will “continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.”

December 20: With still over two weeks before the events were set to take place, organizers of the Palm Springs Film Awards Gala and BAFTA Tea Party canceled their events on Monday. The American Film Institute, meanwhile, postponed its annual AFI Awards luncheon to a later date. The cancelations, coupled with others over the last week, raise concerns about whether the pandemic surge will take down other events scheduled in the coming weeks.

For months, the industry seemed to be marching toward a version of normal not seen since the start of the pandemic. But that’s changed in just the last week, as the spread of the Omicron variant and a rising number of overall cases led to the postponement of the LA premiere of “Cyrano,” while the producers of “Saturday Night Live” pivoted at the last minute to a pared-down show with no audience (and sans musical guest Charli XCX, who also bowed out). Meantime, CNN, Lionsgate, and Starz closed their offices, and Broadway shows including “Hamilton” have gone dark until after Christmas.

It comes as New York state on Sunday saw the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic started, marking the third consecutive day for such a record. In LA County, the number of daily cases on Sunday doubled compared to just a few days before.

The Omicron variant accounts for nearly three-quarters of new cases nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. It’s two to three times more likely to spread than the earlier Delta variant, according to the New York Times.

President Joe Biden plans to address the country on Tuesday about the virus, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, noting that it’s “not a speech about shutting the country down” and that the virus “is not the same threat to fully vaccinated individuals that it was in March 2020.”

However, the recent trend of calling off events that include large gatherings of people is reminiscent of those early days of the pandemic. There will be no live audience for the New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown LA, which organizers announced on Monday will pivot to streaming-only. In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’ll have an update this week about the Times Square celebration.

The Palm Springs gala draws A-listers and thousands more each year and is closely watched thanks to its track record of predicting Oscar nominees. While the ceremony has been called off for the second year in a row, the awards will be presented in a partnership with Entertainment Tonight, with details to follow, the Palm Springs International Film Society said in a statement.

The AFI Awards luncheon set for January 7 will be rescheduled for another date, while the BAFTA Tea Party set for January 8 has been canceled. Both are LA events.

The three events were set to occur just days before the January 9 Critics Choice Awards ceremony. The Critics Choice Association hasn’t announced any changes to the planned event. A rep for the group did not respond to a request for comment.

The largest event that stands to be impacted by rising cases is the Sundance Film Festival, which is planning a hybrid in-person and online festival beginning January 20.

Last year’s festival was largely online-only and widely deemed a success: It boasted Sundance’s largest-ever audience , saw the record-breaking sale of “CODA,” and launched major films like “Flee” and “Summer of Soul.” That said, many industry players have been looking forward to returning to Park City in January for a more full in-person experience.

Sundance hasn’t announced any changes to its plans for the festival, which runs through January 30. But the structure of this year’s festival means organizers are ready for anything. Public ticket packages and press and industry passes all include access to online screenings, and Sundance is bringing back its Satellite Screens program in partnership with arthouses across the country.

“Wherever you are, we can accommodate whatever the next couple of months throws at us and still have the festival,” festival director Tabitha Jackson told IndieWire earlier this month.

As of earlier this month, Sundance planned to require all festival attendees to be fully vaccinated and provide a negative test result within 48 hours prior to checking in. Additionally, employees, filmmakers, and press and industry members will be required to provide a negative test every 48 hours throughout the festival. Masks will be required inside. Sundance did not respond to a request for comment.

Also ahead is the Berlin International Film Festival, which kicks off on February 10. Variety reported that organizers are working on contingency plans in case the pandemic situation requires a change in plans.

For a full view of what’s head this awards season, check out IndieWire’s awards calendar here .

Sundance's Plan for Omicron: Boosters Required, Reduced Capacity, No Food or Drink in Theaters

As the rise of the Omicron variant has led to a cascade of canceled events, organizers of the Sundance Film Festival have decided to move forward with their plans for a hybrid in-person and online festival. But when attendees descend on Park City next month, they'll be met by a stricter set of COVID protocols announced Thursday. Boosters will be required for most people, theaters and event spaces will operate at reduced capacity, and no food or drink will be served at screenings or public events put on by Sundance. "We will continue to monitor the general levels of community transmission...
'Being the Ricardos': Creating the Behind-the-Scenes Life of Lucy and Desi

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, for this edition we look at how costume designer Susan Lyall, production designer Jon Hutman, and cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth re-imagined the private and backstage life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) in writer-director Aaron Sorkin's new film "Being the Ricardos." For Jon Hutman, the production designer who built the original "The West Wing" sets, the focus of his latest collaboration with Aaron Sorkin was familiar territory. "What...
Sundance 2022 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

When the Sundance Film Festival kicks off in January, around a fifth of the 82 features in its lineup will already have distribution. Amazon boarded the Regina Hall occult drama "Master" all the way back in 2019, announced it had teamed with Temple Hill for "Emergency" in April, and is listed by Sundance as the distributor for Amy Poehler's "Lucy and Desi" doc. Netflix has two films, the three-part "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" and Rory Kennedy's "Downfall: The Case Against Boeing." Several theatrical distributors are arriving at the festival with titles as well: Neon, IFC Films, and A24 each have two...
All the Entertainment Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Omicron Surge

Just like the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and postponements of events heading into 2022. The Slamdance Film Festival is going completely virtual in 2022. The start of the festival will be delayed by a week and now run from January 27 till February 6.
The Independent

Broadway shows close, restaurants shutter, parties cancelled: NYC grapples with Omicron as US braces for surge

Formerly the epicentre of Covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic, New York is once again seeing a spike in cases.As the US enters a third year of the public health crisis, a winter surge of the Delta variant, and the emergence of faster-spreading Omicron, the state reported its highest single-day total on Friday with 21,027 new cases.On Saturday, the state set another record with more than 21,900 reported daily cases.New York City's positivity rate doubled within three days this week, according to city health officials."It is clear that the Omicron variant is here in New York City in...
Who's Got the Heat in the Oscar Race? Critics Voting Offers Some Clues

What movies are playing well with Oscar voters and what has the right stuff to last all the way? With IndieWire's Eric Kohn on paternity leave, in this week's episode of Screen Talk (number 360), editor-at-large Anne Thompson and her fill-in guest, IndieWire managing editor Christian Blauvelt, parse this week's awards announcements, from the beleaguered Golden Globes, whose year-end votes were downplayed by the media, to the far more predictive Critics Choice Awards, whose 500 national members boast more professional credibility than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After NBC canceled the Globes telecast, the CCAs will take that January 9...
With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Theaters Found Their Christmas Savior

Without "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony) this weekend, it might have been lights out for theaters. Literally. With it, COVID Christmas No. 2  is a reasonably successful season. The incredible domestic 10-day total of $467 million (and reaching $1 billion worldwide) — as much as double expectations — does raise hopes that the end is in sight for gross-challenged exhibitors. That this comes in the face of the Omicron surge — with holiday plans disrupted, Broadway and other events shutting down, some sports postponed — has to be seen as a major boost for exhibitors' viability. Still, the totals for the weekend,...
California Native Joan Didion Understood Hollywood Better than Anyone

Many Netflix watchers are catching up with actor-director Griffin Dunne's documentary about his aunt, "Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold," following the news that the prolific writer died December 23 at age 87 from Parkinson's. When President Barack Obama gave Didion the National Humanities Medal in 2012, he called her "one of our sharpest and most respected observers of American politics and culture." Didion not only chronicled the literati scene of New York in the 1950s and early '60s but astutely dissected her home state of California. After graduating from UC Berkeley, she landed a job at Vogue in New...
AFP

Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron

The Governors Awards -- an annual gala where honorary Oscars are handed out -- became the latest glitzy Hollywood event postponed Wednesday, as fears grow of a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Actors Samuel L Jackson and Danny Glover, Norway's Liv Ullmann and actress-director Elaine May had been due to receive golden statuettes to honor their careers next month at an event that typically draws a who's who of Tinseltown. "We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. "Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests."
FOX40

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series "Big Little Lies" and whose 2013 drama "Dallas Buyers Club" earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58. His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, […]
Laemmle Theaters President: 'Maybe We Just Need to Wait' to Lure Cautious, Older Moviegoers Back

Older people, who have historically been a core component of arthouse theater audiences, have been more reluctant to return to to the cinema amid the pandemic compared to younger people. Now, the leader of one of Los Angeles' most prominent chains has raised an idea: Maybe it's just too early to try to bring them back. "It's going to take some time to acquire an audience, to reacquaint them with moviegoing. And you have to be careful — I mean, how much effort do we put into outreach during this environment versus do we need to save our ammo until the...
NBC Los Angeles

What's Canceled or Changed Over the COVID Omicron Variant Surge in LA

As viruses spread for the winter season, and the threat of a "twindemic" looming, it's like flashback Friday for Southern California residents seeing holiday events canceled or changed to virtual-only celebrations. In Los Angeles County, health officials say there has been a dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections, with more than...
'The Novice' Director Lauren Hadaway Channels Aronofsky and Fincher for Tense Crew Drama

Like the main character in her debut feature "The Novice," filmmaker Lauren Hadaway is extremely driven, goal-oriented, and methodical. She's also a little intense. No big surprise — you'd have to be to land five Indie Spirit nominations for your first movie — including nods for Best Feature and Best Director. Based on the writer-director's own experience, "The Novice" follows a college freshman who joins the crew team with no prior experience. Fueled by a newfound love of the intensely competitive sport and her own obsessive ambition, she spirals into a physical and psychological hell of her own making. But...
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Oscar 2022 Shortlists Revealed: International Feature, Documentary, Original Score, and More

The long journey to the March 27 Academy Awards just got a little bit shorter with the announcement of 10 shortlists for the following categories: International Feature Film, Documentary, Original Score, Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Live-Action Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, and Animated Short Film, with Sound added to the mix this year. As in previous years, members of the Academy will select from these reduced lists of contenders in each category to pick the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. This year marked the fourth in a row the Academy released the full lineup of its shortlists...
Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Leads 49th Annie Awards with 10 Nominations

Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon," the studio's first Southeast Asian action-adventure, led ASIFA-Hollywood's 49th Annie Awards with 10 nominations, including best animated feature. Disney's Colombian-set musical "Encanto," followed with nine nods, while Pixar's Italian-set "Luca" tied for eight with Sony Animation/Netflix's innovative, 2D-inspired "The Mitchells vs. The Machines." This year's ceremony is scheduled to return live on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at UCLA's Royce Hall. The best feature noms went to "Raya," (from "Big Hero Six" Oscar-winning director Don Hall), "Encanto" (from Byron Howard and Clark Spencer, the Oscar-winning director and producer of "Zootopia"), "Luca," "The Mitchells" (from "Spider-Verse" Oscar-winning...
