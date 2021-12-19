ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Literary Notes: “Grimmish” (Book Review by Thomas Hauser)

By Thomas Hauser
ib.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimmish by Michael Winkler (Westbourne Books) is strange book. And an intriguing one. The book focuses on a one-year period in 1908-1909 when boxer Joe Grim toured Australia engaging in fights. Winkler describes his writing as “experimental non-fiction.” Experimental fiction with a factual underpinning would be more...

tss.ib.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Joan Didion Says ‘Goodbye to All That’: Literary Icon Dead at 87

Joan Didion, the storied author and New Journalism icon best known for books like Play It as It Lays, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking, died Thursday, The New York Times reports. She was 87. Didion died at her home in Manhattan after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson for her publisher, Knopf, confirmed. “Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers,” the statement read. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics.”   Didion was a prolific and multifaceted writer, as well regarded for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Princeton University

Literary Season’s Greetings: PAW Staff Recommends Alumni Books

Having trouble picking a book by a Princeton alum to read? PAW has you covered. — Princeton alumni love to write books. Each year, scores of alumni send their work out into the world — novels, poetry, science, research, history, and more — and, kindly, to PAW’s office.
PRINCETON, NJ
rts.edu

RTS Book Notes: Charles Hodge

Dr. Ligon Duncan commends a book written by Dr. Don Fortson. Charles Hodge is part of a series of biographies on major figures in the Reformed and Presbyterian traditions. Hello, I’m Ligon Duncan, and this is RTS Book Notes. Today, I want to tell you about a little book written by Don Fortson. Dr. Don Fortson is the historian of the EPC, and he’s an expert in Presbyterianism, and he’s written one of the Bitesize Biographies published by EP Books. This one is about Charles Hodge, the famous Princeton theologian. By the way, one of our other professors, Sean Lucas, has a biography in this series as well. This would be a good series to get hold of if you’re wanting to quickly get up to speed on major figures in the history of the Reformed and Presbyterian tradition. Dr. Fortson teaches on the subject of Presbyterianism, and is a very, very compelling writer. And it’s a small book. It won’t take you long to read, but you’ll find it very helpful. Thank you so much for listening to RTS Book Notes.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hauser
Person
Joe Gans
Person
Bob Fitzsimmons
Richmond.com

Book review (fiction): Reporter Willie Black returns in tale of crime, color, COVID-19 and character

As a young reporter for The Richmond News Leader in 1976, I was assigned to cover a potentially newsworthy court proceeding in a rural county. The hearing produced no news, but an object behind the judge’s bench — the “Stars and Bars” battle flag of the Confederacy — led to a brief front-page story with my byline, a dateline and this lead sentence:
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Combat#Boxrec Com#Winkler Views Grim
soultracks.com

Freda Payne - Band of Gold: A Memoir (Book Review)

There’s nothing like a good memoir to complement a listener’s appreciation of a longtime favorite singer. The performers who deliver the tunes that help shape the timeline of our personal experiences give us more of an understanding of what makes the music special to us when they open up about their own journeys and the circumstances surrounding their most influential recordings—and, likewise, sometimes overlooked additional professional endeavors. Whether written sequentially and methodically, or presented in a more free-form, idea-based context, a solid autobiography can serve as the springboard to delve deeper into an artist’s catalog and get a more complete picture of his or her output.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

O'Neill Branch Book Group (O'Neill)

December selection: Good Riddance by Elinor Lipman. A book discussion group for adults at the O'Neill Branch Library, reading a mixture of fiction and nonfiction. Past titles include Gathering Moss by Robin Wall Kimmerer and Cherokee America by Margaret Verble. Print copies are available for pickup at the O'Neill Branch...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jack Hedley, ‘For Your Eyes Only’ Star, Dies at 92

Jack Hedley, who appeared in films including “For Your Eyes Only” opposite Roger Moore, died on Dec. 11. He was 92. His death was confirmed by a notice in The Times of London, which reads: “[Hedley] died on 11th December 2021, aged 92, after a short illness bravely borne. At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends.” The actor racked up 99 credits in a career spanning five decades as well as numerous appearances in the theater. Born in London as Jack Hawkins, he changed his last name at the outset of his...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Tommy Lane, star of ‘Shaft’ and ‘Live and Let Die,’ dead at 83

Veteran actor and stuntman Tommy Lane has died at the age of 83. Lane — who starred in 1971’s “Shaft” and 1973’s “Live and Let Die” — passed away Monday at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The news was reported by his daughter Kamala, according to Variety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy