Literary Notes: “Grimmish” (Book Review by Thomas Hauser)

Dr. Ligon Duncan commends a book written by Dr. Don Fortson. Charles Hodge is part of a series of biographies on major figures in the Reformed and Presbyterian traditions. Hello, I’m Ligon Duncan, and this is RTS Book Notes. Today, I want to tell you about a little book written by Don Fortson. Dr. Don Fortson is the historian of the EPC, and he’s an expert in Presbyterianism, and he’s written one of the Bitesize Biographies published by EP Books. This one is about Charles Hodge, the famous Princeton theologian. By the way, one of our other professors, Sean Lucas, has a biography in this series as well. This would be a good series to get hold of if you’re wanting to quickly get up to speed on major figures in the history of the Reformed and Presbyterian tradition. Dr. Fortson teaches on the subject of Presbyterianism, and is a very, very compelling writer. And it’s a small book. It won’t take you long to read, but you’ll find it very helpful. Thank you so much for listening to RTS Book Notes.

JACKSON, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO