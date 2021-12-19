ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Noth’s Wife, Tara Wilson, Is ‘Very Upset’ By Sexual Assault Allegations

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePage Six reports that Chris Noth‘s wife, Tara Wilson, “is not doing well,” in the wake of multiple sexual assault accusations made against her husband. Three women have come...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big’s Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Chris Noth's ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson alleged he beat her and threatened to "kill" her

A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Noth Says He Felt “Protective” Over Sarah Jessica Parker After Kim Cattrall Fallout

After some cast and crew of Sex and the City recently opened up about spats between Kim Cattrall, Chris Noth is now weighing in with his thoughts. In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, the actor said he felt “protective” over co-star Sarah Jessica Parker following Cattrall’s comments. Following the death of Cattrall’s brother in 2018, Parker reached out on social media with messages of sympathy. Cattrall replied on social media and argued that her former SATC castmate was only doing so as a tactic to maintain a “nice girl persona.”  “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wfav951.com

Chris Noth Faces A Fourth Accuser

Chris Noth is facing another accusation of sexual assault. In a virtual press conference hosted by Gloria Allred Thursday (Dec. 23rd), singer Lisa Gentile revealed that the actor “forcibly” turned on her at her apartment in “early 2002.”. The actor now faces four accusers including the two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Rod Stewart Poses for Christmas Photo with Wife Penny Lancaster and Four of His Kids

Rod Stewart is enjoying the holiday season with his wife Penny Lancaster and kids. On Sunday, Lancaster, 50, shared a photo after decorating their Christmas tree. She and the 76-year-old musician posed in front of the lit tree with their sons Alastair, 16, and Aidan, 10. They were also joined by Stewart's daughter Renee, 29, son Liam, 27, and Liam's girlfriend Bella Spooner.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#The Sun#A3 Artists Agency
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Wore the Prettiest Dresses at Her Engagement Party

After Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas announced their engagement in late October, the couple recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a beautiful party that was filled with family, friends, and stunning outfits. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her four daughters flaunted gorgeous dresses at the event, each of which added even more allure to the already elegant party.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Pulls Husband Joe Gorga Off Stage From Comedy Set After He Admits To Mixing “Alcohol With Sudafed”

Joe Gorga has always been a standout househusband. But now that he and wife Melissa Gorga have been on Real Housewives of New Jersey for 10 full years, looks like he’s trying to branch out. Despite Melissa constantly referring to him as a “businessman”, does anyone actually know what Joe does? Yes, I know he […] The post Melissa Gorga Pulls Husband Joe Gorga Off Stage From Comedy Set After He Admits To Mixing “Alcohol With Sudafed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Jill Zarin Says Ramona Singer Not Paying People Has Been Happening For Years

Ramona Singer really doesn’t need another reason for people to hate on her. But here we are! After a dismal showing on the last season of Real Housewives of New York, there has been heavy speculating that this season was Ramona’s last. In her downtime, she’s also annoying the crap out of people off screen. […] The post Jill Zarin Says Ramona Singer Not Paying People Has Been Happening For Years appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Was “Sad” To Hear That Teresa Giudice “Felt Nothing For Him” When They Reunited In Italy After His Deportation

Teresa Giudice has certainly moved on with her life. After a stint in jail, she came back to Real Housewives of New Jersey better than ever. Tre Huggers everywhere were thrilled! And after much speculation on what would happen in her marriage, Teresa and Joe Giudice officially split up. That left room for Teresa to […] The post Joe Giudice Was “Sad” To Hear That Teresa Giudice “Felt Nothing For Him” When They Reunited In Italy After His Deportation appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy