Celebrity Gossip

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are set to co-host an epic New Years’ Eve special in Miami for NBC — and they stopped by to chat about it on Jimmy Fallon’s show!. Miley Cyrus, 28, and Pete Davidson, 28, are one co-hosting duo we can get behind. The Disney alum and Saturday Night Live star dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where they hilariously revealed they once got matching tattoos after working together on the NBC sketch series. It all started in 2017 after the two appeared in the “The Baby Step” sketch, which Pete claims as one of his great ideas. “It was a very dark time in our lives…for me personally,” Pete jokingly said, revealing that the ink read, “We Babies.”

