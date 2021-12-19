ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity Gossip

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON SEE SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME ON STATEN ISLAND DATE: People reports that on Saturday (December 18th) night, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared dinner and a movie in Davidson’s native Staten Island. The pair were joined by Scott Disick. The trio got dinner together at a...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katherine Ryan says she’s ‘disgusted’ by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumours

Comedian Katherine Ryan has said she is “disgusted” and “agitated” by the rumours circulating around Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s apparent relationship.Ryan, who currently hosts ITV’s newest dating show, Ready to Mingle, told Metro that she was not convinced that Kardashian and Davidson aren’t playing a “trick” with their supposed romance.Speculation that Kardashian and Davidson could be dating has been mounting for weeks, after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star met the comedian on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.The pair have been spotted at an amusement park together, were pictured together at Davidson’s birthday party,...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Alicia Witt + William Shatner!

KIM AND PETE ARE GOING ON GROUP DATES TO SPARE KAYNE'S FEELINGS: Kim Kardashian is reportedly going on group dates with Pete Davidson in order to make things easier on Kanye West. An insider told Page Six, “The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings. Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister Kourtney Kardashian does with Travis Barker, the non stop PDA photos.” The source continued, “Kim thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Brown
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Amy Pascal
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Zendaya
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Aubrey Plaza, Lala Kent, Bethenny Frankel + More!

LALA KENT APPRAISED FAKE ENGAGEMENT RING: Lala Kent says that Randall Emmett gave her a fake engagement ring. The Vanderpump Rules star, who dumped her ex-fiance in October, claimed on Wednesday’s (Dec. 15th) episode of her podcast that the six-carat diamond that was once valued at $150,000 was most likely brown and “treated by one or more processes to change it’s color. A jeweler told her he would only value it “in the teens.”
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Idris Elba, Ben Affleck, Jeff Garin + More!

IDRIS ELBA HELPS REJECTED CLUBBERS: Idris Elba was caught on camera helping a group of people to get into a club after being rejected by bouncers. He can even be seen in the clip waiting with patrons to make sure that they’re let back in. TikTok user s2indacuttt, who posted the original clip, commented, “He even offered to buy tables as well proper nice lad.”
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Eva Longoria gives off sun-soaked holiday vibes in stunning swimsuit pic

Christmas just hits different in Southern California. While much of the country is bundling up and shoveling snow, Eva Longoria is catching rays and showing off her enviable body in the Los Angeles sunshine. In a newly-posted Instagram image, the former "Desperate Housewives" star donned a pink one-piece swimsuit with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Gossip#No Way Home#The New York Times#Instagram#Us Weekly
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Photos With Fan On Breakfast Date At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a morning breakfast date at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, and happily took selfies with a music journalist!. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted on yet another date! The SKIMS founder and Saturday Night Live actor enjoyed a ritzy breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 27 — just two days after Thanksgiving. While paparazzi didn’t seem to catch the new couple heading into the iconic Los Angeles spot, music journalist Paul Barewijk recognized the two and asked for a selfie.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson & Miley Cyrus Reveal They Got Matching Tattoos: ‘We Thought It Would Be Great’

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are set to co-host an epic New Years’ Eve special in Miami for NBC — and they stopped by to chat about it on Jimmy Fallon’s show!. Miley Cyrus, 28, and Pete Davidson, 28, are one co-hosting duo we can get behind. The Disney alum and Saturday Night Live star dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where they hilariously revealed they once got matching tattoos after working together on the NBC sketch series. It all started in 2017 after the two appeared in the “The Baby Step” sketch, which Pete claims as one of his great ideas. “It was a very dark time in our lives…for me personally,” Pete jokingly said, revealing that the ink read, “We Babies.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Could Have Been Lovers in a Past Life, According to a Celebrity Astrologer

Even though there's no denying that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are 100% ... something, there are still some people who are questioning exactly what's going on. Well, according to astrologer Aliza Kelly, whose latest episode of People's Celebrity Astrology Investigation gets deep into the inner workings of Kim's latest fling (or is it more?), whether they're in it for a long time or a good time, there's an undeniable cosmic connection between the reality star and SNL funnyman.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy