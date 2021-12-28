ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Reports Q4 Revenues of $42.8M, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2M

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2021. The Company's fiscal year ends on the Saturday nearest September 30. Accordingly, the fiscal years ended...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Renren (RENN) Reports H1 2021 Results

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN), which operates two US-based SaaS businesses, Chime Technologies Inc. and Trucker Path Inc. ("Trucker Path"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aetherium Acquisition Corp (GMFIU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Aetherium Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: GMFIU) a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gatekeeper Reports $17.2M Revenue, $0.7M Operating Profit in Fiscal 2021

Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) (FSE: 1GK)('Gatekeeper' or the 'Company'),a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, reports its financial results for fiscal year ended August 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Taylor Devices (TAYD) Reports Q2 Revenues of $7.76M, Net Earnings of $660K

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAYD) announced today that it had 2nd quarter Net earnings of $659,804, up slightly from last year's 2nd quarter Net earnings of $645,290. Net earnings for the 1st six months were $841,681, also up slightly from last year's Net earnings for the 1st six months of $821,301.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: FuelCell Energy Q4 Earnings

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3.06 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Mission Produce (AVO) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.24

Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.29 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237 million, versus $206 million reported last year. Outlook. For the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Reports Prelim Q2 Revenue Growth of 238%, to $4.6M

Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) today announced certain preliminary financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021. All figures in this release are approximate due to the preliminary nature of this announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Reports Q3 Net Loss of $0.9M

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) reported Q3 net loss of $0.9 million. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.1 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Qutoutiao reports Q3 results; issues Q4 revenue guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$2.82; GAAP EPADS of -$3.12. Revenue of $149.8M (-14.6% Y/Y) For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects group net revenues to be between RMB850 million to RMB900 million vs. $199.6M in Q4 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LSPRU" beginning December 21, 2021. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. expects the initial public offering to close on December 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LSPR" and "LSPRW," respectively.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FuelCell Energy Stock Slips After Missing Q4 Estimates

EPS loss narrowed to $(0.07) from $(0.08) in 4Q20, missing the consensus of $(0.04). FY21 revenue declined by 2% Y/Y to $69.59 million; and EPS loss was $(0.31) versus $(0.42) in FY20. The company attributed the Q4 revenue decline to a 102% decrease in service agreements and license revenues, as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

DiDi Global Q3 loss widens as core platform transaction value slips from Q2

Chinese Ride-hailing app company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) posts Q3 net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 30.6B (US$4.7B), following a Q2 net loss of RMB 24.3B. Q3 adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB 7.5B (US$1.2B), after posting Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB 2.3B. Core platform transactions for...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

BeyondSpring EPS misses by $0.10

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.10. As of September 30, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $91.6M. The company believes it has sufficient cash to support its ongoing clinical programs over the next year, including its immuno-oncology pipeline.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Planet Labs (PL) Reports Q4 Loss of $1.38/sh

Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) reported Q4 EPS of ($1.38), versus ($1.06) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.7 million, versus $27.24 million reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

