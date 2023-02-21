The Best Grateful Dead Merch for Deadheads and Collectors Alike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

2023 will mark the final tour for Dead and Company — and while you can always tailgate and trade at Shakedown Streets after the final curtain call, there are other ways for Deadheads to pay tribute to the psychedelic gurus of rock.

Dead and Company started in 2015 with three of the band’s original members: Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. The band has gone on tour every summer (with the exception of 2020 during the pandemic), but lineups have occasionally shifted, especially with Kreutzmann’s health issues. During the summer of 2022, as Variety reported , he missed several dates due to a back issue, then tested positive for Covid. Tour dates have officially been announced for May, June, and July 2023 with Kreutzmann back again to perform. Tickets are available now on Vivid Seats .

Whether you’re a well-traveled Deadhead or a recent convert, we’ve rounded up the best Grateful Dead merch for channeling the group during your next auditory adventure. From tees emblazoned with the Stealie (a.k.a. the Dead’s iconic skull and lightning bolt logo) to books, footwear and even condiments inspired by the band, check out our picks below.

Dead Style by Mordechai Rubenstein

Deadhead style goes designer in this photo-rich book penned by GQ fashion expert Mordechai Rubenstein, who examines Grateful Dead’s influence in the worlds of streetwear and luxury fashion. At a time when tie-dye has been sent down the runways by the likes of Balenciaga, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Saint Laurent, and others, this book showcases wardrobe inspiration for the next generation of the jam band’s stylish superfans.

The paperback coffee table book was just released last month and features 224 pages of photographs and stories about the band’s enduring legacy when it comes to fashion and style.

Buy: ‘Dead Style’ by Mordechai Rubenstein $24.99

Parks Project X Grateful Dead Bear Country Recycled Hammock

The Grateful Dead teamed up with Parks Project for the limited-edition Welcome to Bear Country collaboration of gear. That collection included camping accessories, blankets and apparel, like this hammock from Parks Project made from recycled materials and featuring Grateful Dead’s signature bears. Besides helping you soak up some sunshine, your purchase will fund projects in National Parks, including vital wildlife conservation efforts, trail restorations, visitor education and more.

Buy Parks Project X Grateful Dead Hammock $95

Grateful Dead x Slowtide Backstage Towel

The newest Grateful Dead must-have from outdoor accessories brand Slowtide is a beach essential. An official collaboration with the Dead, the Backstage towel measures 64 x 34 inches, offering plenty of coverage to keep dry for your day by the water. Like Slowtide’s other beach towels, it feels ridiculously soft and absorbs moisture quickly thanks to its sustainably sourced cotton. We want it for the style and Steal Your Face design alone, but you’ll appreciate the functional hanging loop when you need to dry it off.

Buy Grateful Dead Slowtide Backstage Towel $45

Grateful Dead x Hedley & Bennett Apron

Whether you’re buying a gift for the grilling pro in your family or want to upgrade your kitchen accessories, Hedley & Bennett’s latest apron collaboration with the Grateful Dead is a must-have for any Deadhead. The premium apron line is an officially licensed collaboration, and come with a variety of designs, from the dancing bear pattern to a minimal denim style, complete with tie-dye pockets, both pictured above.

Buy Grateful Dead x Hedley and Bennett Apron $105

KEEN x Garcia Uneek Paracord Shoes

As seen above, the ugly shoe trend and Deadhead style seem to go hand-in-hand. Portland-based footwear brand KEEN recently teamed with Garcia’s family on a limited-edition collection comprised of fest-ready footwear and accessories. The range was inspired by the prolific painter and musician’s beloved watercolor art, “New York at Night” and “Banyan Tree,” which are featured on KEEN’s Uneek paracord sandals and face masks. One percent of proceeds from the line will benefit nonpartisan voter engagement organization, HeadCount, and the collaboration coincides with the launch its #VoteLove campaign.

Buy KEEN Uneek x Garcia Shoes $140

IGLOO x Grateful Dead 24-Can Backpack Cooler

The tailgate lot before your next Dead and Company show is about to get a little more retro — and a whole lot more fun. This officially-licensed backpack cooler is designed with a tie-dye print and the dancing bears album artwork. This collaboration isn’t the only time Igloo has released a cooler for Deadheads — company has previously launched other Grateful Dead coolers and cooler backpacks featuring Steal Your Face designs and other Dead-inspired motifs, along with a recent Care Bears-inspired , limited-edition Dead cooler. From beach, to Shakedown Street and your next outdoor concert, this backpack has two cooler compartments for an 18 (12-oz) can capacity and super-comfortable padded straps.

Slowtide Grateful Dead Changing Poncho

The surf apparel and accessories brand, Slowtide , has released the latest pieces in its ongoing Grateful Dead collaboration . The Digs Grateful Dead Changing Poncho is an ankle-length cotton pullover designed for easy changing at the beach, or casual lounging at home.

Available in a size small or large, the blanket-style ponchos are made from a heavyweight cotton terry material, that’s reminiscent of a bathrobe or towel. The material is both soft and absorbent, making this a great piece to wear to the beach (say, when you want to warm up after a dip in the ocean) or something easy to slide on over your swimsuit or wetsuit when you need to dry off and change.

Buy Slowtide Grateful Dead Poncho $55

Ripple Junction Grateful Dead T-Shirt

No Deadhead’s wardrobe is complete without a Stealie tee. Inspired by the band’s 1974 tour merch, this official crew neck shirt is made of lightweight 100% cotton and features a slim fit.

Buy: Grateful Dead Tee $19.95

Dancing Bear Bobble Buddy Bobbleheads

Move over Elf on the Shelf — the latest kicked-up keepsake is Grateful Dead-themed, with the release of these “ Dancing Bear Bobble Buddy Bobbleheads .”

The Dancing Bear Bobbleheads pay homage to Grateful Dead’s iconic colorful bears, which were first seen on the back cover of the band’s 1973 release, The History of the Grateful Dead, Volume 1 (Bear’s Choice ) . The album title — and the bears themselves — were said to have been inspired by Owsley “Bear” Stanley, the band’s long-time sound engineer. The bears have since become a popular part of Deadhead lore and merch, appearing on everything from blankets and towels , to phone cases and hanging lights .

Buy: Grateful Dead Dancing Bear Bobblehead $14.95

Smartwool x Grateful Dead Socks

The Smartwool x Grateful Dead capsule collection in collaboration with athlete and artist Chris Benchetler features a range of mountain-ready essentials inspired by the legendary jam band. The collections includes Merino wool ski socks, crew socks, and a long-sleeved Sport 150 base layer top ($33 to $95), all featuring original artwork inspired by the Dead’s music and iconography. The odor-wicking Merino wool is breathable and helps to regulate temperature, so everything’s fit for carving up powder.

Benchetler’s designs include Dead & Co.’s trippy characters — think their rainbow-hued bears driving a VW bus emblazoned with the Lightning Skull, the dancing skeleton with roses, and more in the multi-hyphenate athlete’s intricate illustration style.

Buy Grateful Dead Line Smartwool

Grateful Dead Tie-Dyed T-Shirt

Tie-dye, dancing bears, the “Steal Your Face” skull — nobody will doubt your Deadhead dedication with this kaleidoscopic short-sleeved tee. It’s machine-washable and comes in unisex sizing.

Buy Grateful Dead T-shirt $20

Grateful Dead Beach Throw Blanket

Three throw blankets are available on Slowtide.co right now, inspired by the counterculture movement of the Sixties, and Grateful Dead’s laidback vibe. The “Filmore” blanket ( available here ) is inspired by the band’s legendary shows at the Filmore Auditorium in San Francisco in 1969. The shows, which took place between February and March of that year, were later released as the Filmore West 1969 album — widely believed to be one of the first live recordings of the Grateful Dead.

The Skull & Roses Bertha Blanket, meantime, is a heavyweight blanket that riffs off the iconic album art from the Dead’s 1971 release, known as the Skulls and Roses album . Both blankets measure 50 x 68 inches and can be used as a throw blanket, bedding or as wall art.

Buy Slowtide Grateful Dead Blanket $125

Grateful Dead Workingman’s Dead 180 Gram Vinyl

Originally released in 1970, this must-have album showcases the band’s Americana side as well as Garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter’s songwriting partnership. This vinyl reissue features remastered versions of the record’s eight tracks, including “Uncle John’s Band” and “Casey Jones.”

Buy: Grateful Dead ‘Workingman’s Dead’ LP

Grateful Dead Tie-Dye Playing Cards

The classic deck of cards gets a groovy makeover with this 100% licensed Grateful Dead-inspired set. A great gift for Dead Heads and pop culture fans alike, this deck features 52 different images surrounded by a tie dye border, with a durable, linen-style finish.

Buy: Grateful Dead Playing Cards $10.21

Ben Jerry’s Cherry Garcia Ice Cream

What better way to sweeten any Deadhead’s day than with Ben & Jerry’s most famous flavor? It’s infused with cherries and fudge flakes and made with fair-trade, non-GMO, and cage-free ingredients.

Buy Ben and Jerry's Cherry Garcia Ice Cream $4.99

Funko Pop! Jerry Garcia Collectible Vinyl Figurine

Collect more than you need (and keep Captain Trips by your side) with this vinyl figurine, which is complete without the Grateful Dead frontman’s right middle finger. It stands three-and-a-half inches tall, making it an adorable desk buddy or jam session companion.

Buy: Funko Pop! Music: Jerry Garcia Collectible Figure $91.47