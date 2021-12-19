Plymouth-Canton Area High School Athletics: The Week Ahead

Last Tuesday, Logan Blanchette picked up two victories for MDI at the 138-pound level. The senior defeated Ellsworth’s Josh Fisette with a pin at 3 minutes, 6 seconds and then pinned Washington Academy’s Dawson Krygier at just 52 seconds.
In a vote that ended Dec. 24, Dispatch.com readers selected the Athlete of the Week for competitions that took place from Dec. 13-19. This week's winner is Thomas Worthington hockey player R.J. Stoller. Stoller had five goals and an assist in a 9-1 win over Worthington Kilbourne and a goal...
If Santa was evaluating who was naughty and who was nice among the top players in Lehigh Valley boys basketball entering the holiday, he’d have a lot of gifts to bring. Maybe some of them could use new sneakers or a basketball, but what many of the players don’t need is a shooting touch. In the last two nights before the Christmas break, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brendan Boyle scored 40 points ...
Comments / 0