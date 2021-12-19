ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Plymouth-Canton Area High School Athletics: The Week Ahead

By Sports News - Patch on MSN.com
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrep athletics are heating up in and near Plymouth-Canton! Patch and...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Sports Shorts: AOTW, MDI wrestling, MDI Marathon

Last Tuesday, Logan Blanchette picked up two victories for MDI at the 138-pound level. The senior defeated Ellsworth’s Josh Fisette with a pin at 3 minutes, 6 seconds and then pinned Washington Academy’s Dawson Krygier at just 52 seconds.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley boys basketball at the break: Best teams and players are who we thought they were

If Santa was evaluating who was naughty and who was nice among the top players in Lehigh Valley boys basketball entering the holiday, he’d have a lot of gifts to bring. Maybe some of them could use new sneakers or a basketball, but what many of the players don’t need is a shooting touch. In the last two nights before the Christmas break, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brendan Boyle scored 40 points ...
PALMERTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy