Alex Tuch to play first game with Sabres on Monday

By Paul Hamilton
 5 days ago

(WGR 550) – After practice on Sunday, the Buffalo Sabres announced that forward Alex Tuch will make his debut with the team on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tuch, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Jack Eichel trade, has missed the whole season to this point due to offseason shoulder surgery.

The 25-year-old wasn’t expected to return to the lineup until some point in mid-to-late January.

“He was waiting after practice for me to give him the OK, to tell him that he’s going into the lineup and he’s ready to go," said Sabres head coach Don Granato following Sunday's practice. "He’s just as excited as anybody I’ve seen to play a game, because it’s here. Because he’s putting that jersey on."

Tuch may play on Monday on the right wing with Dylan Cozens at center.

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice on Sunday. Granato said the team didn’t know if he’d be on the ice for Sunday's session or not.

"We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse,” he said.

Thompson hasn’t been ruled out for Monday's contest.

Drake Caggiula re-joined the team for practice in, what Granato called, a non-contact basis. Goalie Craig Anderson also came out after practice to take a few shots.

The National Hockey League announced on Sunday that in consultation with the NHL Players' Association and doctors, they are not going to pause the season. They did announce that all games between Canadian teams and American teams between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 will be postponed.

Be sure to join Brian Koziol and myself Monday night for pregame coverage on WGR at 6 p.m. EST when we'll be joined live by Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams.

***Photo: Buffalo Sabres ( @BuffaloSabres )

