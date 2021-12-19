ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

The Next 400: Digging into the tangled roots of Black hair culture

By Sia Nyorkor, Avery Williams, Tamu Thomas
cleweekend.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENT, Ohio (WOIO) - On the walls of the Kent State University Museum, there’s a portrait called “Internal Battle.” The artist, Keturah Ariel, pondering the decision: natural hair or straightened?. It’s a question many Black women have battled with, now for generations. “Our bodies have...

Washington City Paper

City Lights:My Beautiful Black Hair

My Beautiful Black Hair: 101 Natural Hair Stories from the Sisterhood. Natural Black hair continues to be a social and cultural debate with real-life consequences. The book My Beautiful Black Hair: 101 Natural Hair Stories from the Sisterhood is a cultural homage to Black women featuring testimonies of the burdens they’ve dealt with when choosing to wear natural hair. Author St. Clair Detrick-Jules, an award-winning Afro-Caribbean filmmaker, photographer, and activist, says her motivation for creating this book was based on the horrific bullying her 4-year-old sister experienced from non-Black classmates while living in France. Detrick-Jules, a Brown University graduate and D.C. native, was determined to prove to her little sister that natural hair is beautiful and that she’s not alone in dealing with hair discrimination. Traveling around the world for two years photographing and recording personal stories of Black women to compile this beautifully crafted visual anthology, Detrick-Jules noticed other communities of color experience similar hair bias. “I’ve heard from non-Black people in the Latinx and Asian communities, for example, that curly hair is often seen as less beautiful, and that many Latinx and Asian people feel the need to straighten their hair to be seen as beautiful,” Detrick-Jules tells City Paper. The book’s collection of 101 photos of Black women’s natural hair, paired with impelling stories on their hair experiences—ranging from social discomfort, discrimination, denied education and employment to self-acceptance—lets the reader witness the repositioning of the natural hair movement, which for years has been overshadowed by Eurocentric beauty standards. The book serves as a platform for Black women to educate the world on the historical importance of their hair traditions. Detrick-Jules concludes, “I hope My Beautiful Black Hair offers an affirmation that natural hair is beautiful and worthy of love.” My Beautiful Black Hair is available wherever books are sold, including local Black-owned bookstores Mahogany Books, Loyalty Bookstores, Sankofa, and Solid State Books. stclairdetrickjules.com. $24.95.
Black Coalition of Change host cultural event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -African-American leaders invited the entire community to a family-friendly cultural event tomorrow for their first annual business and community expo in Richmond. The event was held Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the IBEW Building on 1400 East Nine Mile Road. Music, shopping, food,...
Laredo Morning Times

‘Hey Girl Hey’: How LuLuRoe Cashed in on Black Culture to Shill Leggings

Before taking the stage on what would end up being his first day at a new job, the crowd started chanting Elijah Tucker’s first name. Clad in a pair of bright-yellow patterned spandex pants, an oversized cream-colored T-shirt, and white tube socks in place of leg warmers, he started dancing in front of an almost entirely white — and extremely enthusiastic — audience. By the time he finished popping-and-locking to the songs of Michael Jackson, they were on their feet, cheering as if their favorite celebrity had just made a surprise cameo.
Black Owned Maine showcases new Portland hair school

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has a shortage of stylists who know how to work on and style hair for Black women, men, and children. Rafiki Shop in Portland aims to change that. The staff hopes to boost the number of stylists able to work with Black hair and bring more Black-owned businesses to our state.
Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
