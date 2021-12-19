ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Police locate missing 18-year-old man with Asperger Syndrome

By Paul Ross
On Friday police in Cheektowaga asked for the public's help searching for a missing 18-year-old man with Asperger Syndrome, he has now been located.

In a post on the department's Facebook page police said Anthony Lopez was missing and described what he was last seen wearing. Police also said Lopez ran away in the past and listed where he was located in those incidents.

In an update Monday, police announced Lopez was located in Buffalo in stable condition and thanked the public for the help.

