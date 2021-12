It's beginning to look a lot like… the end of a long and grueling NFL season. The Buccaneers listed 10 players on their first practice report of Week 16, which includes four players sitting out entirely. Those four are also all starters. After a physical game with the division-rival Saints, inside linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice. Winfield Jr. was the only player who also hadn't practiced the week before.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO