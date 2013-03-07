ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’

CNN — Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC...
GEORGIA STATE
GOP strategist: The only Trump announcement should be 'donate to Herschel Walker'

On CNN's State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks to Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), GOP strategist Brad Todd, CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney and CNN Political Commentator S.E. Cupp about where Republicans went wrong in the midterm elections, and whether Donald Trump should announce his candidacy for President next week.
