Read full article on original website
Related
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
This Republican senator just dropped a truth bomb on his party
Republican Pat Toomey is retiring from his Pennsylvania Senate seat at the end of the term. But before he goes, he is speaking some hard truths to his party.
Opinion: Why Democrats' Senate win in Nevada may be a blessing in disguise for the GOP — and the nation
The voters of Nevada and the nation may have done Republicans and the country a favor by freeing the GOP of Donald Trump's iron grip, writes David Axelrod. The people dealt a blow to Trump and extremists and election-denying Republicans, he says.
Pelosi gets emotional over 'disgraceful' GOP reaction to Paul Pelosi attack
On CNN's State of the Union, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Dana Bash that the "ridiculous, disrespectful attitude" by Republicans following her husband's attack may have turned off voters in the midterm election.
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’
CNN — Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC...
Watch: Why Trump's possible 2024 election bid is causing division in the family
As Donald Trump makes moves toward a 2024 presidential run, some of his family members are signaling they don't want to be involved much, if at all. CNN's Kate Bennet reports.
Grisham discusses whether Republican party needs to move on from Trump
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham shares her message for the Republican Party following the 2022 midterm elections.
Voters sent Joe Biden a clear message on Tuesday. Can he just ignore it?
Voters sent a variety of mixed signals in the 2022 midterm elections, but one thing came through quite clearly: they don't want President Joe Biden to run for a second term.
Trump mounts anti-McConnell campaign as conservatives seek delay in leadership elections
CNN — Former President Donald Trump is calling up his allies in the Senate, GOP sources tell CNN, and making a suggestion as he seeks to divert blame for – Republicans’ lackluster midterm performance: Take aim at Mitch McConnell. Trump, who is facing a round of sharp...
Pelosi says House Democrats are asking her to 'consider' another leadership bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that members of her caucus have been asking her to "consider" running again to lead the party in the next Congress, but that any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues.
Pelosi: Members are calling to ask me to stay in leadership
On CNN's State of the Union with Dana Bash, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not commit to running for House leadership again but says "there are all kinds of ways to exert influence."
Opinion: The judge blocking student loan relief for millions is wrong about the law
CNN — The legal battles over President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief program heated up on Thursday, when the Fort Worth, Texas-based Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, struck down the program and issued a nationwide injunction purporting to block it across the country. Biden’s program aims...
Biden admin divided over path ahead for Ukraine as top US general Milley pushes for diplomacy
Washington CNN — During internal conversations about the war in Ukraine, America’s top general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, has in recent weeks led a strong push to seek a diplomatic solution as fighting heads toward a winter lull. But Milley’s position is not...
Boebert expresses optimism but casts blame on her party with her reelection bid still too close to call
Washington CNN — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert remained in a tight race Friday morning against Democrat Adam Frisch after redistricting made her bid for reelection to her Colorado seat more competitive. Boebert, who has expressed confidence about her chances, was ahead of Frisch by 1,122 votes as of 1...
NY Congressman on how Democrats lost crucial seats there
On CNN's State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks to Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) about who he blames after Democrats lost four House seats in New York in the midterm elections.
Georgia runoff highlights GOP worries about Trump -- and excitement surrounding DeSantis
Herschel Walker's success in his upcoming runoff against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock could depend on GOP luminaries flocking to Georgia between now and December 6, several Republicans say.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she feels in danger in current political environment
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she "absolutely" has felt her life is in danger since joining Congress, with her head always "on a swivel" when she's in public amid the nation's charged political environment.
GOP strategist: The only Trump announcement should be 'donate to Herschel Walker'
On CNN's State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks to Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), GOP strategist Brad Todd, CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney and CNN Political Commentator S.E. Cupp about where Republicans went wrong in the midterm elections, and whether Donald Trump should announce his candidacy for President next week.
House Democrats quietly plot leadership plans while waiting for Nancy Pelosi's next move
The internal Democratic maneuvering to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is quietly playing out behind the scenes even as lawmakers are completely in the dark about her ambitions and future plans.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0