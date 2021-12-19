ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana’s Float Will Roll in Tournament of Roses Parade

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will have its first float in the New Year’s Day Tournament of Roses Parade. That effort is building on what Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said has been...

New Sawmill Could Bring 125 Great Jobs to Bossier Parish

In the not too distant past, sawmills and cotton gins were as plentiful in North Louisiana as fishing holes and Baptist churches. Time and business dynamics changed and somehow we lost a large portion of those mills and the great jobs associated with them. Ask the people of Springhill and all of north Webster parish and they'll tell you that the loss nearly devastated that area.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Shreveport’s Phoenix Officially Announces Opening Date

Phoenix (minus the Underground) has officially announced their grand opening. Months ago, the then-dormant Facebook page belonging to Phoenix Underground shared a cryptic status to Facebook. The status was short and sweet, but was more than enough to get the city of Shreveport hoping for the borderline-unthinkable. Phoenix Underground's return.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Wants Your Teenager to Be A COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassador

It's been a long time coming, but I'm proud of Louisiana. Because we begrudgingly followed some instructions and finally started washing our filthy hands on a regular basis - we seem to be emerging from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic (knock on wood). The only thing that could plunge us back into the isolation ages again is a sharp uptick in new cases. That scenario could come true in a number of ways, but the only likely one is among the unvaccinated.
LOUISIANA STATE
Even Shreveport is Less Dangerous Than These 10 Louisiana Towns

When I moved to Louisiana 5 years ago, I was surprised at just how nice everyone was. The food here is delicious, the scenery is spectacular - how could a place this perfect have existed all of these years right under my nose? The truth is: Louisiana isn't perfect. Over the course of half a decade, I have come to understand that Shreveport can be a dangerous town. It might surprise you to know, however, that the Ratchet City didn't make the FBI's list of the 10 most dangerous towns in Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Person
Billy Nungesser
Weather For Christmas in Louisiana – What Santa Needs to Know

According to our sources, Santa Claus will not be the only person with travel plans as we head into next week's Christmas holiday weekend. Of course, Santa's plans are more work-related while the rest of us, I hope, will be on the road to visit family and friends to reconnect in person since so many gatherings were cancelled or delayed last Christmas because of the pandemic.
LOUISIANA STATE
How Festive is Shreveport When it Comes to Celebrating Christmas?

Does Shreveport, Louisiana pull out all the stops when it comes to celebrating Christmas or should we be extras on The Grinch?. Personally, when I think of Christmas in Shreveport, I think of helping with Operation Santa Claus. So I guess the first thing I associate Christmas in Shreveport with is giving. One of the best Christmas days I ever had was spent feeding the hungry alongside Chef Pat and his band of volunteers behind First Methodist in downtown Shreveport. It made my soul happy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1 in 5 Louisiana Family Gatherings Will End with a Drunken Fight

Ho! Ho! Ho! Nothing says Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays like a good old-fashioned drunken argument with your annoying uncle. We sure know how to party in Louisiana. When we gather around the table here in the bayou state, many families include alcoholic beverages on the menu. It's pretty normal. However, nothing brings meaning to the season like losing your cool at a family function.
DRINKS
#Parade#Macy#Ap#The Advertiser#Associated Press#Comfort Food Acadiana#Acadiana Kids
Insane Picture Following Roll-Over Crash in Downtown Shreveport

Earlier today, a roll-over crash in downtown Shreveport resulted in quite the crazy sight. As of this writing, I don't have any details on the accident. All I can say is that I hope that no one was seriously injured in the freakish wreck. I don't have the details of what led to the roll-over crash, or the potential injuries sustained by the driver and/or passengers. I just hope everyone involved walked away from the scene unharmed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Lawmakers Want to Drop the Legal Age to Drive a Big Rig

One of the biggest issues we've faced in 2021 is the shipping crisis. At the heart of this problem is the lack of manpower needed to efficiently run the system that gets goods from where they're made to where we need them to be. Whether that's directly to your door via a service like UPS, or to your local store for you to purchase - it all depends on the American trucker.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tourism
Politics
Marketing
Louisiana Pacing to Over 900 Traffic Fatalities in 2021

It has been a bad, bad year for Louisiana drivers. I can't remember a year where we had this many traffic fatalities. As of this writing, our state has seen 821 fatalities stemming from accidents on Louisiana roadways. That is a monstrous number. That number was bolstered by an abnormally fatal Thanksgiving weekend. Over the weekend just several weeks ago, we saw 15 crashes and 26 fatalities.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Barksdale Bubble is Just Showing Off at This Point [PHOTO]

Recently, I stumbled across an astonishing look at our favorite Shreveport-related conspiracy theory: The Barksdale Bubble. Now, before we dive into the newest piece of Barksdale Bubble imagery, let's talk about the Bubble itself. When it comes to theories surrounding the Barksdale Bubble, I've heard them all, and still have no clue exactly what the heck is going on in our skies. Surely, by now, you're aware of the Barksdale Bubble effect. Heck, anyone who has spent more than a week in Shreveport-Bossier has surely seen the Barksdale Bubble in action on their radar apps.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

