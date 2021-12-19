ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The Elephant That Was

By Brian Jacobs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time there was a place called Togetherland. It was a happy...

Elephant Proves to Be Quite the Prankster, Pretends to Eat Hat

When you think of a wise animal, what comes to mind? Owls? Pigs? Octopi? Those are all decent answers and each of those animals certainly has some remarkable qualities, but we’re here to talk about elephants. Elephants are known as the world’s largest land animals with an impeccable memory to boot. With some (unfortunate) ties to the circus, they’re also known as good performers. But did you know some of them can do magic?
My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
The Iconic Lucy The Elephant Reopens For Holiday Season

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An iconic New Jersey landmark is reopening for the holidays. Tours inside Lucy The Elephant resumed Wednesday in Margate City. The iconic elephant was originally closed to replace her metal skin. A delay with the construction material paused the project, which started in September. Now people can tour Lucy during the holiday season. The landmark is open until January 2. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The construction will be finished by the summer.
Wise old elephants keep the young calm

Male elephants are more aggressive when fewer older males are present, new research suggests. The research, by the University of Exeter, suggests that the removal of old male elephants, which are often the targets of trophy hunting, could lead to increased human-wildlife conflict. The study, in collaboration with Elephants for...
3 STL elephants turned 50, so what’s so Jewish about elephants?

As we wind down 2021, the St. Louis Zoo alerted us all that three of their elephants turned 50 this year. That made us wonder, ‘What’s so Jewish about elephants,’ if anything? Turns out, there is plenty. Pearl, Donna, and Ellie are the three elderly Asian elephants...
83 Elephants at Stake in Trophy Hunting Auction

Botswana is currently auctioning off the lives of 83 elephants to international trophy hunters. There are six packages for hunting elephants as well as two packages for hunting other wildlife. Right now, the auction packages will be open to hunting and tourism companies. Botswana has become a goldmine for trophy...
Snowfall in Russia means a fun day for these elephants

It’s a snow day at the Moscow Zoo! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the adorable footage of the elephants enjoying the snow. Watch Now: Surfer rescued after being trapped amid rocks in Portugal. A British surfer taking on a massive wave off the shores of Portugal was knocked off...
