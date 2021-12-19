The Elephant That Was

When you think of a wise animal, what comes to mind? Owls? Pigs? Octopi? Those are all decent answers and each of those animals certainly has some remarkable qualities, but we’re here to talk about elephants. Elephants are known as the world’s largest land animals with an impeccable memory to boot. With some (unfortunate) ties to the circus, they’re also known as good performers. But did you know some of them can do magic?
A Minnesota woman is urging others to get vaccinated after her mom died of COVID-19. Faith Voss-Paulson's mother, Monica Voss, died on Friday at St. Cloud Hospital due to complications from COVID, according to her obituary. She was just one month shy of her 41st birthday. Monica's death came less...
BEFORE having kids, our biggest expenses went on fun things like eating out, buying clothes and booking holidays - but that all changed the moment we became a parent. Well if you thought all your money went on nappies and toys, spare a thought for Britni Church - who has 12 kids at the age of 33.
I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins is already falling in love with her baby ahead of the little one's birth. On Thursday, The Real co-host, 42, shared a video montage on Instagram of the "shower of love" she held for her baby-on-the-way alongside family and friends. Mai Jenkins is expecting her first child with husband Jeezy.
MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An iconic New Jersey landmark is reopening for the holidays. Tours inside Lucy The Elephant resumed Wednesday in Margate City.
The iconic elephant was originally closed to replace her metal skin. A delay with the construction material paused the project, which started in September. Now people can tour Lucy during the holiday season.
The landmark is open until January 2. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The construction will be finished by the summer.
Male elephants are more aggressive when fewer older males are present, new research suggests. The research, by the University of Exeter, suggests that the removal of old male elephants, which are often the targets of trophy hunting, could lead to increased human-wildlife conflict. The study, in collaboration with Elephants for...
As we wind down 2021, the St. Louis Zoo alerted us all that three of their elephants turned 50 this year. That made us wonder, ‘What’s so Jewish about elephants,’ if anything? Turns out, there is plenty. Pearl, Donna, and Ellie are the three elderly Asian elephants...
Botswana is currently auctioning off the lives of 83 elephants to international trophy hunters. There are six packages for hunting elephants as well as two packages for hunting other wildlife. Right now, the auction packages will be open to hunting and tourism companies. Botswana has become a goldmine for trophy...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
It’s a snow day at the Moscow Zoo! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the adorable footage of the elephants enjoying the snow. Watch Now: Surfer rescued after being trapped amid rocks in Portugal. A British surfer taking on a massive wave off the shores of Portugal was knocked off...
A blizzard is a dangerous winter storm. You and your pets do not want to be caught in one! Here's how you can keep kitty safe during a blizzard.
The post How To Keep Your Cat Safe During A Blizzard appeared first on CatTime.
Comments / 0