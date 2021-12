Head of School Jon Brougham announced his decision to retire from The Hun School at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HUN SCHOOL. Head of School Jon Brougham announced his decision to retire from The Hun School at the end of the 2022-23 academic year after 37 years in education and 14 at the helm of The Hun School of Princeton.

