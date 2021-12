A new year is almost here, and that means it’s time to turn our focus forward. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of names to watch in 2022. We didn’t just include the stars, like FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, World No. 1 Jon Rahm or all-around wunderkind Collin Morikawa. We also picked players from a variety of levels – PGA TOUR Champions, the Korn Ferry Tour and collegiate golf – to give you a well-rounded look at some of the players we think will have an impact on their respective circuits in 2022.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO