‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’ Playwright Steps In For Ailing Actor; ‘Waitress’ Scrubs Two Performances – Updated Covid Cancellation List

Refresh for updates… Broadway ’s Waitress and David Byrne’s American Utopia have canceled performances until Thursday, Dec. 23, as the Omicron surge continues to take a toll on New York City.

Waitress producers tweeted late yesterday afternoon that the Dec. 21 and 22 performances were canceled “out of an abundance of caution.” The news did not come a surprise to some: Calling into Stars in the House Monday night, Waitress star Ciara Renée said she had chosen not to participate in that evening’s performance of her show due to breakthrough Covid cases within the production.

Also today, the Michael Jackson musical MJ updated its cancellations through Dec. 28, with previews expected to resume Dec. 29, and both Come From Away and Flying Over Sunset canceled the Dec. 22 matinees.

Elsewhere on Broadway, Six has canceled all Broadway performances through Dec. 28 due to breakthrough Covid, joining Disney’s The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain’t Too Proud and Hadestown as the latest Broadway productions to announce cancellations until after Christmas.

Off Broadway, the acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins at the Classic Stage Company has canceled Dec. 22 and 23 performances, and Candace Bushnell’s solo show Is There Still Sex In The City? has closed due to the star’s positive Covid test.

In other Omicron-Broadway news, Thoughts of a Colored Man playwright Keenan Scott II took to the stage Tuesday night to fill in for a cast member who had tested positive. (Two other cast members were also out but for non-Covid illnesses). With the three actors out, and only two trained understudies standing by to go on, Scott asked producer Brian Moreland if he could step into the role of “Wisdom” with less than 15 minutes until curtain. The playwright performed the role script-in-hand, and is expected to continue playing the role at least through the holiday weekend.

Said producer Moreland, “It was a thrilling night for a Broadway audience to experience our play. Keenan Scott II is a bold new voice for now, and last night he exhibited the power and resilience of everyone who makes up the Broadway community.”

For cancellations, tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

So far, only one production Jagged Little Pill has announced that it is closing for good amidst New York’s Omicron surge. Off Broadway, the production of Trevor: The Musical at Stage 42 has cancelled its final two weeks of performances. The show’s final performance was Dec. 19.

Skeleton Crew, the new Broadway play by Dominique Morisseau starring Phylicia Rashad that was set to begin previews tomorrow, has postponed its first performance and opening night by a week due to company members testing positive for Covid. Previews of the Manhattan Theatre Club production will now begin at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Monday, Dec. 27, with an opening night bumped from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19.

Broadway currently has approximately 30 shows in production, including those that have canceled performances.

The following is a list of recent Covid-related cancellations along with return dates and expected return dates (ticket-holders are encouraged to check individual show websites or the Broadway League’s new Broadway performance schedule page for updates).

Ain’t Too Proud canceled performances through Dec 26

Aladdin canceled performances through Dec. 24; resumes Dec. 26

Come From Away canceled its Dec. 22 matinee

David Byrne’s American Utopia canceled its Dec. 22 performance; resumes Dec. 23

Dear Evan Hansen has canceled performances through Dec. 26; resumes Dec. 27

Flying Over Sunset canceled the Dec. 22 matinee

Hadestown canceled performances through Dec. 27

Hamilton canceled all performances through Dec. 26

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child canceled shows through Dec. 27

The Lion King has canceled performances through Dec 26; resumes Dec. 27

MJ has canceled performances through Dec. 28; resumes Dec. 29

Moulin Rouge! The Musical canceled through Dec. 20; resumes Dec. 21

Mrs. Doubtfire canceled performances through Dec. 21; resumes Dec. 22

Six canceled performances through Dec. 28; resumes Dec. 29

Skeleton Crew has delayed its first performance by a week to Mon. Dec. 27

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical canceled performances through Dec. 24; expected to resume Dec. 25

Waitress canceled performances until Dec. 23

Among shows that had previously canceled performances but are currently running are Freestyle Love Supreme and Wicked.