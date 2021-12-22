ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Thoughts Of A Colored Man' Playwright Steps In For Ailing Actor; 'Waitress' Scrubs Two Performances – Updated Covid Cancellation List

By Greg Evans
 6 days ago
Refresh for updates… Broadway ’s Waitress and David Byrne’s American Utopia have canceled performances until Thursday, Dec. 23, as the Omicron surge continues to take a toll on New York City.

Waitress producers tweeted late yesterday afternoon that the Dec. 21 and 22 performances were canceled “out of an abundance of caution.” The news did not come a surprise to some: Calling into Stars in the House Monday night, Waitress star Ciara Renée said she had chosen not to participate in that evening’s performance of her show due to breakthrough Covid cases within the production.

Also today, the Michael Jackson musical MJ updated its cancellations through Dec. 28, with previews expected to resume Dec. 29, and both Come From Away and Flying Over Sunset canceled the Dec. 22 matinees.

Elsewhere on Broadway, Six has canceled all Broadway performances through Dec. 28 due to breakthrough Covid, joining Disney’s The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain’t Too Proud and Hadestown as the latest Broadway productions to announce cancellations until after Christmas.

Off Broadway, the acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins at the Classic Stage Company has canceled Dec. 22 and 23 performances, and Candace Bushnell’s solo show Is There Still Sex In The City? has closed due to the star’s positive Covid test.

In other Omicron-Broadway news, Thoughts of a Colored Man playwright Keenan Scott II took to the stage Tuesday night to fill in for a cast member who had tested positive. (Two other cast members were also out but for non-Covid illnesses). With the three actors out, and only two trained understudies standing by to go on, Scott asked producer Brian Moreland if he could step into the role of “Wisdom” with less than 15 minutes until curtain. The playwright performed the role script-in-hand, and is expected to continue playing the role at least through the holiday weekend.

Said producer Moreland, “It was a thrilling night for a Broadway audience to experience our play. Keenan Scott II is a bold new voice for now, and last night he exhibited the power and resilience of everyone who makes up the Broadway community.”

For cancellations, tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

So far, only one production Jagged Little Pill has announced that it is closing for good amidst New York’s Omicron surge. Off Broadway, the production of Trevor: The Musical at Stage 42 has cancelled its final two weeks of performances. The show’s final performance was Dec. 19.

Skeleton Crew, the new Broadway play by Dominique Morisseau starring Phylicia Rashad that was set to begin previews tomorrow, has postponed its first performance and opening night by a week due to company members testing positive for Covid. Previews of the Manhattan Theatre Club production will now begin at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Monday, Dec. 27, with an opening night bumped from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19.

Broadway currently has approximately 30 shows in production, including those that have canceled performances.

The following is a list of recent Covid-related cancellations along with return dates and expected return dates (ticket-holders are encouraged to check individual show websites or the Broadway League’s new Broadway performance schedule page for updates).

  • Ain’t Too Proud canceled performances through Dec 26
  • Aladdin canceled performances through Dec. 24; resumes Dec. 26
  • Come From Away canceled its Dec. 22 matinee
  • David Byrne’s American Utopia canceled its Dec. 22 performance; resumes Dec. 23
  • Dear Evan Hansen has canceled performances through Dec. 26; resumes Dec. 27
  • Flying Over Sunset canceled the Dec. 22 matinee
  • Hadestown canceled performances through Dec. 27
  • Hamilton canceled all performances through Dec. 26
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child canceled shows through Dec. 27
  • The Lion King has canceled performances through Dec 26; resumes Dec. 27
  • MJ has canceled performances through Dec. 28; resumes Dec. 29
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical canceled through Dec. 20; resumes Dec. 21
  • Mrs. Doubtfire canceled performances through Dec. 21; resumes Dec. 22
  • Six canceled performances through Dec. 28; resumes Dec. 29
  • Skeleton Crew has delayed its first performance by a week to Mon. Dec. 27
  • Tina – The Tina Turner Musical canceled performances through  Dec. 24; expected to resume Dec. 25
  • Waitress canceled performances until Dec. 23

Among shows that had previously canceled performances but are currently running are Freestyle Love Supreme and Wicked.

Broadway COVID Emergency: Actor Knocked Out by Virus, Playwright Steps in and Takes Over Role

What to do when COVID comes for a Broadway cast right before it’s curtain up?. Last night on Broadway the new, highly praised play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” the show had to go on: the audience got a surprise when Keenan Scott, the playwright, appeared on stage in place of the leading cast member, pressed into service minutes before the curtain went up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The State

On Broadway, a playwright becomes an actor, saving a show

Keenan Scott II made his Broadway acting debut this week in “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which is a remarkable milestone. It's even more remarkable when you consider he also wrote it. The actor-turned-playwright was pressed into acting duties at the last moment Tuesday night to keep his...
THEATER & DANCE
These are some of the Broadway performances canceled over Covid-19

Several Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to positive Covid-19 tests among the cast or crew, a setback for the industry that comes just months after it raised the curtain on an 18-month shutdown due to the pandemic. Since its return, Broadway has required eligible audiences,...
THEATER & DANCE
Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘Music Man’ Cancels Performances

The revival of Meredith Willson’s classic musical is one of the hottest tickets on Broadway. However, like many other shows, it is struggling to keep its cast and crew healthy at a time when COVID is surging and omicron is causing breakthrough infections and contributing to record cases in New York City. Sutton Foster, Jackman’s co-star, was forced to miss several performances after coming down with the virus. She will return on Jan. 2, with Jackman expected to resume performances on Jan. 6. In a video posted to social media, Jackman said his case was mild.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Broadway’s Temptations Musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ to Close in January

Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations is endings its Broadway run this winter. The show’s producers announced Tuesday that after nearly 500 performances including previews, the curtain will close on the jukebox musical about the R&B group’s journey from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that features hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” The Tony Award-winning show’s final performance at the Imperial Theatre will be on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The current leading cast of Ain’t Too Proud, which has been nominated for a total...
THEATER & DANCE
Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For Covid; Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ Goes Dark Through January 1

We got trouble, my friends, right there in New York City. It’s trouble with a capital T and that rhymes with C, and that stands for … Covid. Broadway’s revival of The Music Man has canceled performances through at least January 1 after star Hugh Jackman tested positive for the coronavirus. The musical’s co-lead, Sutton Foster, revealed late last week that she had tested positive for the virus. But for now, performances are set to resume on Sunday, January 2. It’s just the latest Broadway show forced to go dark as the nation and world endure the latest Covid spike, spurred by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hugh Jackman Praises ‘Courage' of Understudies After COVID Forces Out Broadway Costar

Actor Hugh Jackman closed out a Broadway performance this week with an impassioned tribute to the understudies and "swings" who must step in to perform on a moment's notice. "It humbles me," Jackman, 53, told the audience during a curtain call Thursday night after a performance of "The Music Man" at New York City's Winter Garden Theater, where he is starring as con man Harold Hill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
