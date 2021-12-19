ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Soldier surprises mom in time for the holidays

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WALA) — Christmas came early for a Baldwin County mother. Surprised by her military son – just in time for the holidays. Carjetta Crook-Taylor was convinced this would be her first Christmas without all three of her children together. She's happy Christmas traditions will...

localnews8.com

Alabama State
#Happy Christmas#Christmas Traditions
