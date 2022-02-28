6 style and beauty sales worth your time this week, including discounts on custom haircare and prescription eyeglasses

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

As a team of product reviewers, commerce experts, and self-proclaimed shopping lovers, we pride ourselves on being in the loop when it comes to online sales. And, one of our favorite things to do is share that knowledge with our audience. If you're looking to shop and save this week, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find great deals from some of your favorite style, beauty, and jewelry retailers.

Note that the prices listed in this post reflect the deals at time of publication.

The best sales and discounts you can find online right now

The Body Shop

Spend $50 save $10 at The Body Shop

Shop and save at The Body Shop .

If your skin is in need of some extra love, head over to The Body Shop. From hydrating body butters to gentle cleansers, The Body Shop has all sorts of skincare, bodycare, and haircare products to help you target all of your concerns. Even better, from February 27 through March 19, you can get $10 off every $50 you spend.

Banan Republic

Shop the Banana Republic Style Spotlight Sale .

For wardrobe essentials and trendy pieces that don't break the bank, Banana Republic is your go-to. The retailer is committed to creating high-quality pieces that pair timeless fabrics with modern silhouettes. If you need another reason to check out Banana Republic, the brand is running a Style Spotlight sale where you can save up to 40% on select styles now through March 8. Note that some restrictions apply.

Dia & Co

Shop Dia & Co's Winter Sale .

Dia & Co is a fashion destination made exclusively for sizes 10-32. With a range of trendy and timeless pieces, Dia & Co has something for all styles. If you've never shopped here before, but want to, you're in luck. First-time customers can save 40% on their first order with code WELCOME40 .

GlassesUSA

Shop and save on sunglasses and eyeglasses .

Finding the right glasses can be hard, not to mention super expensive. GlassesUSA makes the process easier with affordable options and customizations that make it a breeze to find your perfect pair. Whatever you're looking for, GlassesUSA has something for everyone and every budget. Plus, right now, you can save 65% on frames with basic lenses. You'll even get free shipping. Just use code INSIDER65 at checkout.

Note: Some exclusions apply.

Alleyoop

Shop and save 10% on your first order at Alleyoop .

If you're looking to pare down your beauty routine, you need to check out Alleyoop . The brand makes multifunctional beauty and personal care products that save you space and time while getting ready. If you haven't tried any of Alleyoop's innovative products yet, now's the perfect time. New Alleyoop shoppers can save 10% on their first order with code TENOFF at checkout.

Prose

Shop and save at Prose now .

Finding the right haircare products can take a lot of trial and error. Prose removes the guesswork with its made-to-order shampoos, conditioners, hair creams, and oils catered to your specific hair needs and goals. If you're looking for a new haircare routine, Prose is definitely worth a try. And, if you're new to the brand, you can get $10 off your first order.