6 style and beauty sales worth your time this week, including discounts on custom haircare and prescription eyeglasses

By Remi Rosmarin
 6 days ago

Alyssa Powell/Insider

As a team of product reviewers, commerce experts, and self-proclaimed shopping lovers, we pride ourselves on being in the loop when it comes to online sales. And, one of our favorite things to do is share that knowledge with our audience. If you're looking to shop and save this week, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find great deals from some of your favorite style, beauty, and jewelry retailers.

The best sales and discounts you can find online right now

Spend $50 save $10 at The Body Shop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIjKg_0dRl1dBn00

The Body Shop

Shop and save at The Body Shop .

If your skin is in need of some extra love, head over to The Body Shop. From hydrating body butters to gentle cleansers, The Body Shop has all sorts of skincare, bodycare, and haircare products to help you target all of your concerns. Even better, from February 27 through March 19, you can get $10 off every $50 you spend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvsvX_0dRl1dBn00 The Body Shop Vitamin E Intense Moisturizer Keep skin smooth for up to 72 hours with this nourishing moisturizer. From February 27 to March 19, you can snag it for $10 off when you spend $50. $22.00 FROM THE BODY SHOP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyyL8_0dRl1dBn00
The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask This face mask is an affordable way to keep your skin glowing and fresh. Stock up on a few of these masks, or some of your other favorite products, and save $10 when you spend $50 from February 27 to March 19. $28.00 FROM THE BODY SHOP

Save up to 40% on select sale styles at Banana Republic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bxa3h_0dRl1dBn00

Banan Republic

Shop the Banana Republic Style Spotlight Sale .

For wardrobe essentials and trendy pieces that don't break the bank, Banana Republic is your go-to. The retailer is committed to creating high-quality pieces that pair timeless fabrics with modern silhouettes. If you need another reason to check out Banana Republic, the brand is running a Style Spotlight sale where you can save up to 40% on select styles now through March 8. Note that some restrictions apply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbt5w_0dRl1dBn00
Banana Republic Untucked Standard-Fit Flannel Shirt Now through March 8, you can save 40% on this layer that’s perfect for keeping you cozy in spring’s fickle weather. $55.00 FROM BANANA REPUBLIC Originally $89.50 | Save 39%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8xZz_0dRl1dBn00 Banana Republic High-Rise Slim Wide-Leg Cropped Jean
A great pair of jeans will last you season after season. Now through March 8, you can save 30% on this pair, making it an even more desirable staple. $79.00 FROM BANANA REPUBLIC Originally $109.00 | Save 28%

Save 40% on your first order at Dia & Co
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROp2V_0dRl1dBn00

Dia & Co

Shop Dia & Co's Winter Sale .

Dia & Co is a fashion destination made exclusively for sizes 10-32. With a range of trendy and timeless pieces, Dia & Co has something for all styles. If you've never shopped here before, but want to, you're in luck. First-time customers can save 40% on their first order with code WELCOME40 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAxQS_0dRl1dBn00 Luvmemore Frankie Ruched Puff-Sleeve Dress Make a showstopping entrance in this vibrant, ruched dress. At 40% off, it’s a great pick for your next event. $33.00 FROM DIA & CO Originally $55.00 | Save 40%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SKr0_0dRl1dBn00 Molly & Isadora Riverside Straight-Leg Jeans Everyone needs a great pair of jeans in their wardrobe. This straight-leg pair is the perfect addition, especially at 40% off. $41.40 FROM DIA & CO Originally $69.00 | Save 40%

Get 65% off select glasses at GlassesUSA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BS7cC_0dRl1dBn00

GlassesUSA

Shop and save on sunglasses and eyeglasses .

Finding the right glasses can be hard, not to mention super expensive. GlassesUSA makes the process easier with affordable options and customizations that make it a breeze to find your perfect pair. Whatever you're looking for, GlassesUSA has something for everyone and every budget. Plus, right now, you can save 65% on frames with basic lenses. You'll even get free shipping. Just use code INSIDER65 at checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRvhF_0dRl1dBn00 Muse M Classic Protect your eyes with a pair of timeless, cool wayfarers. These come in plenty of colorways and are even prescription-eligible. Until January 1, you’ll get an additional pair for free. $41.30 FROM GLASSESUSA Originally $118.00 | Save 65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0d8e_0dRl1dBn00 Ottoto Magnus Looking for a classic pair of sunglasses that’ll stand the test of time? These aviators are a timeless choice. $36.40 FROM GLASSESUSA Originally $104.00 | Save 65%

Get 10% off your first order at Alleyoop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTXme_0dRl1dBn00

Alleyoop

Shop and save 10% on your first order at Alleyoop .

If you're looking to pare down your beauty routine, you need to check out Alleyoop . The brand makes multifunctional beauty and personal care products that save you space and time while getting ready. If you haven't tried any of Alleyoop's innovative products yet, now's the perfect time. New Alleyoop shoppers can save 10% on their first order with code TENOFF at checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQf98_0dRl1dBn00 Alleyoop Clean Slate All-in-One Cleansing Stick Want to remove makeup, deeply cleanse, and hydrate skin all in one swipe? This easy-to-use cleansing stick works swiftly and for all skin types. $25.20 FROM ALLEYOOP Originally $28.00 | Save 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrlZN_0dRl1dBn00 Alleyoop Pen Pal 4-in-1 Touchup Pen The four-in-one makeup pen (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) repurposes a clever concept from the office to make your beauty routine more efficient. $22.50 FROM ALLEYOOP Originally $25.00 | Save 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0VNr_0dRl1dBn00 Alleyoop Tip Off Liquid-Filled Makeup Removing Swabs Say goodbye to dipping cotton swabs in your makeup remover; these ones are already filled with solution for easy makeup removal. It’s a genius invention that’s great for traveling light. $7.20 FROM ALLEYOOP Originally $8.00 | Save 10%

Get $10 off your first order at Prose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZ8Bu_0dRl1dBn00

Prose

Shop and save at Prose now .

Finding the right haircare products can take a lot of trial and error. Prose removes the guesswork with its made-to-order shampoos, conditioners, hair creams, and oils catered to your specific hair needs and goals. If you're looking for a new haircare routine, Prose is definitely worth a try. And, if you're new to the brand, you can get $10 off your first order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Z0AN_0dRl1dBn00 Prose Custom Dry Shampoo No time to wash? This translucent powder refreshes your roots — no water necessary! $15.00 FROM PROSE Originally $25.00 | Save 40%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aX6l4_0dRl1dBn00 Prose Custom Hair Oil Your locks will love this strand-protecting, frizz-smoothing hair oil. $38.00 FROM PROSE Originally $48.00 | Save 21%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LNkD_0dRl1dBn00 Prose Custom Shampoo This shampoo is custom-made to meet your haircare needs. It’s always sulfate-, paraben-, and alcohol-free. $15.00 FROM PROSE Originally $25.00 | Save 40%

Read the original article on Insider

