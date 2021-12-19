ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Kid Laroi Describes Final Moments Before Juice Wrld’s Death With Footage From Plane – Watch

By Trent Fitzgerald
 5 days ago
The Kid Laroi opens up about the final moments of Juice Wrld’s death when the two were traveling with several others on a plane from Los Angeles to Chicago. In the Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, which premiered on HBO last Thursday (Dec. 16), The Kid Laroi reflected...

