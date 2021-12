It was a kind of relief when the logistical exigencies of the pandemic forced hundreds of elite schools to drop standardized test requirements. At minimum, the tests tell us all sorts of things we’d rather not hear, like “educational opportunity remains very unequally distributed” or “for all their hard work, your child is still not very good at math.” And when debates flared over higher education, the tests were always the hottest flashpoint. Activists say biased tests contribute to stark disparities, while opponents of affirmative action wave those same test score gaps as evidence of discrimination against Whites and Asians.

COLLEGES ・ 21 HOURS AGO