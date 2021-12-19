As Connecticut faces new surge and hospitalizations grow, Republicans and Gov. Lamont are increasingly at odds over COVID-19 policies

When the coronavirus first struck Connecticut in March of 2020, partisan hostilities were largely set aside as politicians from both parties united behind Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont to face a common foe.

J.R. Romano, the then-leader of the Connecticut Republican Party and a frequent Lamont critic, even praised the governor for “not politicizing the crisis.”

But now, as the pandemic approaches its third year and the state experiences a worrisome spike in cases, with the omicron variant on the horizon, Lamont is facing increasingly strong resistance.

Republicans are pushing back on his administration’s COVID-19 rules, from vaccination requirements to school protocols, hoping to win over virus-weary voters in advance of the 2022 election, when Lamont will be on the ballot seeking a second term.

With winter approaching and COVID-19 cases quickly rising, Lamont has opposed calls from physicians for a mandatory mask order, unlike governors in neighboring Rhode Island and New York. He also says Connecticut will not order restaurants and businesses closed.

But he is promoting a voluntary electronic COVID-19 vaccination card. Last week, Republicans in the legislature condemned his plan for what they have branded as a “vaccine passport,” saying it could expose a user’s data and lead to unvaccinated people being barred from essential businesses.

Lamont’s COVID-19 policies have been shrouded in secrecy and put in place by broad executive powers that have left the legislature largely out of the loop since the start of the crisis, said Ben Proto, the current chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party.

“The governor and a number of people in his party still think this is March of 2020,” Proto said. “It’s going to soon be 2022. When we were in the early throes of this, nobody really had a handle on it, but that’s a very different place than we are in now, almost two years later.”

More than 9,000 Connecticut residents have succumbed to COVID-19. Infections have jumped 150% in Connecticut over the last two weeks, according to an analysis by The New York Times. Hospitalizations, meanwhile, are at the highest level in 10 months, forcing some facilities to ration care. Among the hospitalized in Connecticut, more than 75% are not vaccinated.

Connecticut has one of the best vaccination records in the country, with 87% of all Connecticut residents and 95% of those 12 and older having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 74% of all residents and 83.2% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Max Reiss, a spokesman for Lamont, said Republican attacks on the electronic vaccination card constitute “fearmongering.”

And Sam Newton, deputy communications director for the Democratic Governors Association, called the GOP attacks “anti-vaccine … anti-science ... and anti-technology, too.” Newton pointed to Lamont’s job-approval ratings as evidence that the public supports his approach.

The governor’s approval ratings have surged since the start of the pandemic. A Sacred Heart University poll released in March showed 70.7% of voters approve of Lamont’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

That survey put Lamont’s overall approval rating at 55.9%, almost double his 28.1% rating in December 2019, when his administration was still making its push for electronic highway tolls, a proposal that was deeply unpopular with many voters and ultimately rejected by the legislature.

Yet Lamont’s popularity rating has ticked down slightly in recent months. A digital poll taken in October by Sacred Heart University’s Institute for Public Policy and Civic Engagement found 67.6% of voters approved of his management of the pandemic. His overall approval rating was 50.5%, down more than five percentage points from March.

“We’re two years into his executive authority and it doesn’t appear anything is getting better,” said Bob Stefanowski, who was the Republican Party’s 2018 gubernatorial nominee and is considering another run against Lamont next year. “I understand in a situation like this you need to act quickly and you can’t spend weeks or months gaining consensus, but I think we’ve gone too far the other way. If there’s anything that’s hurt his approach to COVID, it’s that.”

The pandemic has proved to be a test for governors in red states and blue states. Lamont and other governors in the Northeast, including Republican Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, have pursued approaches such as the electronic vaccination records. Meanwhile, Republican governors in the South and Midwest have lifted restrictions and opted against rules that link a person’s vaccination status to their ability to attend cultural and sporting events and patronize restaurants.

They have also embraced a message that COVID-19 vaccines are a matter of personal choice, not an essential tool in ending the pandemic.

Both Stefanowski and Proto said they personally support vaccinations but do not believe they should be mandated.

“I highly encourage people to get it and I’ve gotten it, but at the end of the day, it’s a personal decision,” Stefanowski said.

Proto said he, too, has received the vaccine and a booster shot. “I think it’s one of the best defenses we have against the virus,” he said. “I encourage people to do so, but I don’t believe the government should tell every citizen they must get the shot. That’s a decision each person has to make.”

For many Republicans, the debate over COVID-19 vaccinations has become a proxy battle in a larger war over the role of government. Newton, the spokesman for the Democratic Governors Association, said the Connecticut GOP is echoing Donald Trump and other GOP leaders by politicizing a public health decision.

“Republicans in Connecticut are going down a far-right extremist path that mirrors some of the far-right extremism in the national Republican Party,” Newton said. “They’re not standing up to anti-vaccine, anti-science rhetoric in their own party.”

State Rep. Vin Candelora, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, said Democrats have dismissed legitimate questions about the governor’s handling of the pandemic by denouncing critics as anti-science.

Candelora said he feared the digital vaccine passport would ultimately lead to unvaccinated individuals being barred from essential businesses such as pharmacies and grocery stores, despite the Lamont administration’s repeated assurances that the program is not mandatory.

“It’s a matter of us as a government [having] an obligation to ask these questions before something is rolled out,” Candelora said. “We need more dialogue.”

Reiss said the legislature is welcome to hold hearings on the electronic vaccine cards or any other program Lamont proposes. He called the GOP’s focus on Lamont’s pandemic-related executive orders “a red herring.”

“The governor’s office doesn’t hold hearings; the legislature does,” Reiss told reporters on Friday.

Daniela Altimari can be reached at dnaltimari@courant.com .