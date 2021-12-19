ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Literary Notes: A couple ideas for readers seeking refuge from the rush

By Erica J. Smith, The Virginian-Pilot
Now is the peak season for the incessant clamor of need, want, talk, do. It comes from others and from ourselves. A few books might be starting points for refuge and nourishment.

Kathleen Norris’ “Dakota: A Spiritual Geography” (1993) is a deeply observed look at her life after she left New York City for her mother’s childhood home on the border of North and South Dakota. The move “took me deep into the meaning of inheritance, as I had to try to fit myself into a complex network of long-established relationships.” Attention, patience, flexibility needed. “My idea of what makes a place beautiful had to change, and it has ... the western Plains now seem bountiful in their emptiness, offering solitude and room to grow.” Also: “The Cloister Walk” (1996) explores her life as a married oblate at a Benedictine abbey.

Less analytical and more episodic is “The Interior Silence” by Sarah Sands. (Chronicle Prism, 256 pp.) Seeking an antidote to the digital age and inspired by Patrick Leigh Fermor’s “A Time to Keep Silence,” the BBC journalist visited monasteries in Japan; Salzburg; Norfolk and Walsingham, England; and more. Her ties to what she calls “the chattering trades” slip. She notes Welsh poet R.S. Thomas: “But in the silence of the mind is when we live best.”

Remembering two pioneers:

bell hooks — Black feminist, scholar, poet, memoirist, social critic — died Dec. 15 of renal failure. She was one of seven children, born Gloria Jean Watkins in 1952 in the Western Kentucky agricultural town of Hopkinsville. She went on to Stanford, and beyond. The Washington Post: “Years before the term ‘intersectionality’ came into vogue, Dr. hooks argued that mainstream feminists failed to account for racism, class exploitation and other forms of discrimination. She was often credited with broadening the feminist movement, making room for women of color, for working-class women and for others who felt left out by activists’ early focus on White middle-class mothers and wives.” Her book “Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism” (1981) looked at the impact of racism and sexism on Black women since slavery.

Anne Rice, born in New Orleans in 1941, died Dec. 11 after a stroke. Of her more than 30 novels, which sold 150 million-plus copies, her vampire tales were best known and started a trend (“As a writer, she was decades ahead of her time,” her editor said). Her first, “Interview with the Vampire” (1976), used the vampire “to examine mortality, sexuality and life on the margins,” The Post wrote . Reviewers saw the vampires as quite human: prisoners of circumstance, sinning compulsively, lonely, alienated, self-loathing.

Andrew Cuomo, ex-New York governor, was told by a state ethics board to return the proceeds of his $5 million book deal. He’s threatened to sue. (New York Post)

Awards: To Nicole Perlroth, the Financial Times/McKinsey award for business book of the year, for “This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race.”

New and recent

Rachel Held Evans, “Wholehearted Faith,” a memoir completed after her death by family friend Jeff Chu. The author of “Searching for Sunday” and others was “well known among evangelical and ‘ex-vangelical’ American Christians for her passionate, thoughtful writing and for wrestling with difficult questions,” writes blogger Katie Noah Gibson for Shelf Awareness. This new book contains “familiar and new material relating to faith, doubt and her ongoing struggle to lead a life of compassion and grace.” (HarperOne, 224 pp.)

— Erica Smith, erica.smith@pilotonline.com

