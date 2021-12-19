2 ETFs That Tap Into Millennial Influence on Social Media

Social media has become a hot topic over recent months, as the failure of companies to handle algorithmic discrimination, the spread of misinformation and the exploitation of children have translated to adverse societal harms. However, when considering how to regulate and resolve existing problems, it is interesting to examine how teens, the most tech-savvy population of all, have been navigating the internet. Which social media platforms do Gen-Zers prefer, and how do they navigate platform algorithms? How have online influencers played a part fighting back against vaccine misinformation and other societal injustices? What is the influencer industry, and in what ways are young influencers vulnerable to burnout and exploitation by social media companies and talent agencies?
