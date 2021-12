More than 235,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, making it the third most common type of cancer in the US, according to the National Cancer Institute. While many associate lung cancer with smoking, the truth is that lung cancer can affect anyone. Take Amanda Nerstad, a 44-year-old mother of two living with a rare form of incurable lung cancer. Since her diagnosis five years ago, she's dedicated herself to promoting awareness about lung cancer and raising funds for research. This is her story.

CANCER ・ 22 DAYS AGO