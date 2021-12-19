The Life and Music of George Michael Takes You Back to the 1980s

The estate of George Michael has re-upped with Warner Chappell Music U.K. Announced Friday (Dec. 17), the music publishing giant will continue to represent the late British superstar artist’s works, which stretch back over four decades and cover both Michael’s solo work and the songs he wrote as frontman of ’80s pop duo Wham.
‘Calling me an outsider artist … yes, I think it’s apt. It’s taken me a long time to join the gang.” On Thanksgiving Friday, Michael Hurley – freak-folk singer-songwriter and artist of nearly 60 years’ standing – is considering where he fits in. He’s calling from his little house in rural Oregon, among the doug firs and tall pines, where he’s just brewed 11 gallons of cider from his homegrown apples. “It’s really quiet here. Few cars go by. It suits me. It’s remote. It gets a little lonely sometimes.”
Michael Jackson vs. Michael Jackson. This could only happen in New York, on Broadway, and during a tough year. There will be not one but two Michael Jackson musicals opening in the 2022 theater season. The first one, “MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical,” has already begun previews. It’s on pause...
Brooke Shields thought George Michael was "extremely respectful" of her virginity. The 56-year-old actress dated the late 'Careless Whisper' singer in the years before he came out as gay and before she learned about his sexuality, she thought the fact things developed so slowly between them was because he had so much love and respect for her.
Michael Bublé finds himself sick of Christmas music by Boxing Day. The 46-year-old singer - whose holiday album 'Christmas' became one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century with worldwide sales of more than 16 million - told of how holiday music reminds him of festive food and that by the day after Christmas, "you never want to hear it again."
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've all heard the great American debate every year on when is it too early to play holiday music. Now, there is absolutely no right answer to this, but perhaps one reason why some may think it's too early is that you hear the same songs all the time.
The latest ABC “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” special featuring episodes from '80s sitcom classics “The Facts of Life” and “Diff'rent Strokes” brought back lots of childhood memories for Gen Xers who grew up on these shows. I suppose this may be...
Michael Buble almost ditched his music career to become a journalist. The 46-year-old singer nearly walked away from his music career in his mid-20s because he wasn't achieving the success he craved at the time. The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker said: "I did anything I could do, hoping that...
The Coeur d’Alene Symphony will bring “Star Wars” melodies and more to Coeur d’Alene in their family concert, Swords and Sabers: Melodic Heroism, at the Schuler Performing Arts Center at the North Idaho College campus on Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Children and adults are invited...
Joni Mitchell has released the first official video of her song “River”, which appeared on her 1971 album Blue.In a tweet shared on Wednesday (23 December), the 78-year-old singer posted a snippet of a moving black-and-white video with her famous holiday song playing in the background.“Just in time for Christmas, Joni has debuted the first official music video for ‘River,’” a statement on Twitter read. “This goes out especially to anyone who may be feeling lonely this Christmas. Stay safe and sound out there.”In the video, Mitchell’s animated character can be seen ice skating on a frozen river before...
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
This year has seen some legendary names – most notably, Kanye West – appear on Drink Champs. The latest episode of the DJ EFN and N.O.R.E.-hosted podcast found Alicia Keys taking center stage following the release of her new album, KEYS. During her stint, the “Empire State of...
Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins is already falling in love with her baby ahead of the little one's birth. On Thursday, The Real co-host, 42, shared a video montage on Instagram of the "shower of love" she held for her baby-on-the-way alongside family and friends. Mai Jenkins is expecting her first child with husband Jeezy.
