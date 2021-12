Nicole Baker’s goal with this segment is to give you easy, practical everyday tips on staying well, safe and happy. She will spotlight stories that bring you a dose of wellness during our newscasts, and you’ll find longer-form stories streaming monthly on CBSN Baltimore. BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I lost my grandmother suddenly in October and it was pretty terrible — this will be my family’s first Christmas without her. I know I’m not the only one dealing with this. A WebMD study found 57% of us are grieving someone we lost in the last three years. And let’s be real: the holiday season can bring a...

