California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced three new steps to battle a dramatic rise in cases of COVID-19 led by the new Omicron variant. Newsom Wednesday outlined three initiatives aimed at slowing the spread. He says that all health care and nursing home workers in California will need to have received their booster shots by Feb. 1, extending the existing mandate that previously required that same workforce to be vaccinated by Sept. 30,

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO