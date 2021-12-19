ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brandon Boyd Drops New Solo Track

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncubus singer Brandon Boyd released his newest solo track Friday (Dec. 17th). He wrote on Instagram, “My new single...

www.1029thebuzz.com

theprp.com

Belphegor Drop Music Video For New Medley Of Two “Blutsabbath” Tracks

Belphegor have released a newly recorded medley of two songs from their 1997 album “Blutsabbath” online. That track has collectively been titled “Blackest Sabbath 1997” and arrives ahead of the January 14th re-releases of the aforementioned album and its predecessor, the band’s 1995 debut album “The Last Supper“.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

JMSEY Shares New Track “InstaHam”

Some may recognize LA-based singer/songwriter JMSEY from his time in Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers, but in recent years he’s also broken off into a solo career. He released his debut EP Moments in 2019 and followed with a string of new singles this year. He shared “Sunny Days” and “Style” earlier this year, and most recently he’s shared his latest single, “InstaHam,” out now.
MUSIC
djcity.com

New and Notable Tracks: Dec. 9

GAYLE – abcdefu – Colin Jay Remix. The British producer creates a club-ready version of GAYLE’s viral sensation. Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison – DJ Smerk vs Rogerson Tremor Edit. Smerk blends DeVoe’s legendary vocals with Rogerson’s remix for an epic DJcity Exclusive.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Black a.m Drops Sensational Grooving Track, ‘The Fault’

“The Fault,” is the final release from budding artist black a.m. The solo DJ/producer brings together a spacey feel to a house-focused style, making this track breed an extra edge. If the single finds it’s way into your go-to playlists, don’t be surprised. black a.m. isn’t like many other electronic artists out there, he’s willing to incorporate ‘unorthodox’ aspects into the standard live performance structure to bring something different to fans. He often plays live guitar during his set and releases, allowing a distinctive special feeling to shower down to listeners and leaving a lasting impression on those who cross his path.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

SAINt JHN Drops Heart-Eyed New Track "The Best Part of Life"

SAINt JHN has exclusively dropped his latest single, “The Best Part of Life,” on YouTube, ahead of its scheduled release on all streaming services at midnight. On the track, SAINt sings about his eternal appreciation for his fans and the ongoing adventure that he shares with his supporters through his music.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Debuts New Single “Petrichor”

A second single from Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd‘s forthcoming solo album “Echoes & Cocoons” received its online premiere today, December 17th. That track is titled “Petrichtor” and you can give it a listen below. Boyd himself had the following to say about the song:. “I...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Born of Osiris’s Lee McKinney Drops New Solo Track, “Crystal Song”

Born of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney has released a new solo single, “Crystal Song,” the second from his forthcoming album In the Light of Knowledge. Another single, “Stormrage,” arrived in November. McKinney’s last solo release, Infinite Mind, came out in March of 2019, while BoO’s latest,...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Sidechick Drops Grimy New Bass Track, “BUG!”

When it comes to the weird and wonderful side of bass music, few do it like Sidechick. The Montreal up-and-comer embraces his inner goof and turns into some of the most off-the-wall bangers we’ve heard in a hot minute. His first track on TSIS, “BUG!,” is a doozy of tune so hang on tight to the reality you know and love, we’re going on a ride.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

NYC act Vina Love drops vibrant, empowering track "N.F.S."

NYC-hailing talent Vina Love drops empowering track “N.F.S.,” a warning to people not to play with her feelings, led by her melodic vocals, punchy beats and a smooth rhythm. Drawn from New York slang, ”no funny shit,” meant to let people know you’re serious about something, the woozy offering adds a new dynamic to Love’s signature fierceness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

SHINee’s Minho announces new solo song, ‘Heartbreak’

SHINee’s Minho has announced that he will be releasing a new solo digital single later this month. Earlier today (December 14), Minho unveiled a series of teasers for his upcoming single, titled ‘Heartbreak’. The song will mark Minho’s second-ever solo release, following 2019’s ‘I’m Home’, which had been released as part of SM Entertainment’s SM Station project.
MUSIC
NME

BTS’ V teases what appears to be a new solo song on Instagram

BTS singer V has teased what seems to be a brand-new new solo track. Earlier today (December 10), the vocalist took Instagram with a series of Stories of himself taking a drive during his trip to Hawaii. In the stories, he sings along to what appears to be an unreleased solo track from the K-pop star. Moreover, each clip was captioned with a single letter, coming together to spell the phrase: “I love you.”
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Laredo Morning Times

Waffle House drops its top tracks of 2021

Move over Spotify Wrapped, Waffle House has officially released its top tracks from its in-house jukeboxes for the year and customers appear to prefer listening to Olivia Rodrigo. The waffle-based food chain announced on Twitter earlier this month that it has put together the top songs and artists by genre...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

UP10TION drop 'Novella' 10th mini album track list

UP10TION have dropped the track list for their upcoming mini album 'Novella'. The track list features the songs "Give Love", "I Was Crazy Over You", "Pandora", "Heart Flutter", "Fall", and "Sad Ending". UP10TION's 10th mini album drops on January 3, 2022 KST. Take a look at UP10TION's 'Novella' track list...
MUSIC
NME

BIBI drops solo version of ‘Never Gonna Come Down’ from ‘Shang-Chi’ soundtrack

BIBI has released a new version of ‘Never Gonna Come Down’, from the soundtrack of Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The original version of the song, first released in September, was a duet between the singer and GOT7‘s Mark Tuan. However, this rendition is sole performed entirely by BIBI and is aptly dubbed ‘BIBI’s Version’.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

New Aerosmith Book Charts Rise To Fame On The Road

Newly published in celebration of their 50th anniversary is Aerosmith On Tour: 1973-1985, the definitive account of the band's early years on the road. The book, written by Julian Gill, chronicles Aerosmith's early gigs in high school auditoriums and dingy clubs to headlining the biggest arenas and stadiums across the globe.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

