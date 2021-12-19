Brandon Boyd Drops New Solo Track

“The Fault,” is the final release from budding artist black a.m. The solo DJ/producer brings together a spacey feel to a house-focused style, making this track breed an extra edge. If the single finds it’s way into your go-to playlists, don’t be surprised. black a.m. isn’t like many other electronic artists out there, he’s willing to incorporate ‘unorthodox’ aspects into the standard live performance structure to bring something different to fans. He often plays live guitar during his set and releases, allowing a distinctive special feeling to shower down to listeners and leaving a lasting impression on those who cross his path.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO