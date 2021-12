It's been barely discussed all season because it's been a non-issue. I'm talking about COVID-19 and suddenly, it's reared its ugly head. This new Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire and professional leagues throughout the country have been affected, with the NHL pausing its season, the NBA postponing games and the NFL rescheduling games. The Bowl season is now in full swing but there are major concerns which could affect teams' participation. Texas A & M, scheduled to play Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl on New Year's Eve, backed out because they could not field a team with a sufficient number of scholarship players. In fairness, it wasn't just because of COVID but also players who are NFL prospects refusing to play while others have elected to transfer. Basically, a trifecta.

