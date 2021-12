Is there an Amazon user on planet Earth who welcomes the rise of advertising on this platform? Somehow the company known for its relentless focus on the customer has decided that the best product choices should not be limited to criteria like cost, quality, or, in the case of masks, NIOSH approval. After all, sponsorship is what consumers crave, right? If we were supplied with a drop-down menu of which items to see, undoubtedly we would hover over the option that says, “Products that have paid Amazon for preferential placement.”

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO