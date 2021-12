There's not much that can beat a perfect Michigan Christmas: silent, gently falling fluffy snowflakes on Christmas Eve, a blanket of freshly fallen snow on Christmas morning, the smell of a REAL pine tree in the living room, a bevy of colorfully wrapped presents under the tree, maybe an electric train around the tree base, bacon and eggs frying in the kitchen, stockings stuffed with candy and fruit, an empty plate with a few crumbs and an empty glass where Santa ate the cookies and drank the milk you left for him......and getting up while it's still dark outside to gather 'round the Christmas tree and open gifts.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO