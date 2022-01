PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) hasn't exactly been a top-performing stock, with shares down by 17% over the past year and more than 35% below their all-time high. There are certainly some good reasons for this -- for example, with COVID-19 restrictions gradually lifting throughout 2021, there is an expectation that in-person shopping might take some retail market share back from e-commerce, which is where PayPal shines.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO