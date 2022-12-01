ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

BRB: Christmas Spectacular at Belle Mehus Auditorium

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve all heard of dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, but have you ever heard of dancing through it on an open stage? If you’ve stopped by the Belle Mehus Auditorium this weekend, you have — they’re reviving their Christmas Spectacular show to welcome the holidays with style. […]
KFYR-TV

Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The old AMC theatre in Bismarck’s Gateway Mall was busy Sunday, but it wasn’t because people were gathering to watch a movie. The theatre closed down during the pandemic, and now a church has moved in. At first glance, you might think this old...
KFYR-TV

City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is launching a fundraising campaign to help homeless in the area. The Better Bismarck campaign is one of the city’s new initiatives to address the effects of addiction and mental health in the community. In November, the Bismarck City Commission approved...
KX News

Celebration of Trees: Dakota Eye Institute

After the event, the trees are then delivered to a family in need. The Dakota Eye Institute has sponsored the event for years and says it's a great way to start out the Christmas season.
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Event Center Announces Two New Concerts In January

January is typically a slow time period for concerts in our neck of the woods. After all, who wants to come to North Dakota in the middle of January? Well, apparently at least a couple of acts do. More on that in a moment. The 2nd annual Bismarck Rec and...
KFYR-TV

Emergency shelter reopens to 24-hour service

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Homeless people now have hope, MSA United Way Emergency Shelter is now open 24 hours. The shelter raised enough money with their Giving Tuesday campaign to reopen their doors. The shelter had to close its doors earlier this summer due to lack of funding. This left...
KFYR-TV

House fire in NE Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of...
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Fire Department updates fleet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department made a major upgrade to their fleet. The city of Bismarck can rest a little easier; the Fire Department recently upgraded their fleet of fire trucks. This new, 1.4-million-dollar ladder truck replaces a 25-year-old vehicle which had reached the end of its useful life. The Deputy Chief said the new truck comes with safety upgrades for the firefighters as well.
froggyweb.com

Hospitals, like many other industries, continue to struggle with workforce shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Workforce shortages continue to cause service problems in many industries, and hospitals are no exception. Tim Blasl, President of the North Dakota Hospital Association, said workforce is the number one challenge in hospitals. He said there are adequate beds in the state, but having those beds adequately staffed is a problem from time to time, and even from week to week in some cases.
