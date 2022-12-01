Read full article on original website
BRB: Christmas Spectacular at Belle Mehus Auditorium
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve all heard of dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, but have you ever heard of dancing through it on an open stage? If you’ve stopped by the Belle Mehus Auditorium this weekend, you have — they’re reviving their Christmas Spectacular show to welcome the holidays with style. […]
KFYR-TV
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The old AMC theatre in Bismarck’s Gateway Mall was busy Sunday, but it wasn’t because people were gathering to watch a movie. The theatre closed down during the pandemic, and now a church has moved in. At first glance, you might think this old...
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is launching a fundraising campaign to help homeless in the area. The Better Bismarck campaign is one of the city’s new initiatives to address the effects of addiction and mental health in the community. In November, the Bismarck City Commission approved...
Celebration of Trees: Dakota Eye Institute
After the event, the trees are then delivered to a family in need. The Dakota Eye Institute has sponsored the event for years and says it's a great way to start out the Christmas season.
Bismarck Event Center Announces Two New Concerts In January
January is typically a slow time period for concerts in our neck of the woods. After all, who wants to come to North Dakota in the middle of January? Well, apparently at least a couple of acts do. More on that in a moment. The 2nd annual Bismarck Rec and...
KFYR-TV
Emergency shelter reopens to 24-hour service
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Homeless people now have hope, MSA United Way Emergency Shelter is now open 24 hours. The shelter raised enough money with their Giving Tuesday campaign to reopen their doors. The shelter had to close its doors earlier this summer due to lack of funding. This left...
New Entertainment Venue Opening In Bismarck
The Kirkwood Mall announced a new entertainment venue opening.
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
BREAKING: Here is the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
Get a taste of Christmas this Thursday in Bismarck
And it will be a good opportunity to see what's new in the community by checking out what the holidays have in store, especially among our smaller businesses.
Lighting Up The Night In Lincoln: Check Out These 3 Lit Homes
There's no "Grinch problem" in Lincoln, North Dakota.
Mandan offers up bonus to shop owners for keeping streets clean
The city will also award a 'golden shovel' to the winner. The business gets to keep the shovel until a new winner is announced next year.
Water Disruption Issues Starting Saturday In Downtown Bismarck.
Bacteria coliform levels prompt city reaction.
KFYR-TV
House fire in NE Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of...
Lottery Lucky? Here Are Your Million Dollar Bismarck Mandan Homes
Won the lottery, Inheritance burning a hole in the pocket, Made your own hard-earned money. These are the HOT homes for sale that have ALL the frills and more.
Don't Miss Hairball-"We Get To Walk In Our Heroes Footsteps"
This Saturday - Bismarck Event Center - More Than Just A Concert
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
This popular store will certainly be missed by a lot of fans.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Fire Department updates fleet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department made a major upgrade to their fleet. The city of Bismarck can rest a little easier; the Fire Department recently upgraded their fleet of fire trucks. This new, 1.4-million-dollar ladder truck replaces a 25-year-old vehicle which had reached the end of its useful life. The Deputy Chief said the new truck comes with safety upgrades for the firefighters as well.
froggyweb.com
Hospitals, like many other industries, continue to struggle with workforce shortages
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Workforce shortages continue to cause service problems in many industries, and hospitals are no exception. Tim Blasl, President of the North Dakota Hospital Association, said workforce is the number one challenge in hospitals. He said there are adequate beds in the state, but having those beds adequately staffed is a problem from time to time, and even from week to week in some cases.
