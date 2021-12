Some of you may remember the 90’s Sonic cartoons The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and probably have fond memories of watching them on a Saturday morning. Well, Discotek Media has confirmed that they will be getting a 2-disc blu-ray release in North America next year and you will get all 65 episodes in 480p. Disc one will contain episodes 1-50 and disc 2 contains episodes 51-65, plus there will also be some special features including Sonic Christmas Blast, and the original sales pilot. You can get your hands on Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog in February 2022.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO