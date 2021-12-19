ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director's Update, December 19, 2021

Dear Library Patrons,

Enjoy this week’s offerings! The Library will be closed from Thursday 12/23 through Sunday 12/26. Happy holidays!

Baby Lapsit (Virtual)

Monday, December 20

10-10:30 a.m.

Just for you and your baby! Enjoy time with other parents, caregivers, and babies to learn, play, and develop language and motor skills. Come prepared to sit with your baby in your lap.

A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants one hour before the program begins. Virtual Baby

Lapsit is free and open to the public and is not recorded. Registration is required.

Outdoor Programs for Kids

Weekly outdoor programs for young children will be offered (weather permitting) at our Central Square, Collins, Main, O’Neill, and Valente locations:

  • Outdoor Sing-Along: All ages are invited to sing and dance!
  • Outdoor Songs & Stories: All ages are invited to sing, dance, and share a story!
  • Outdoor Story Time: All ages are invited to join us for a half hour of stories!

Please see our events calendar for all outdoor youth program details. Registration is not required.

Wellness for Seniors: Let Your Yoga Dance (Virtual)

Monday, December 20

11-11:45 a.m.

Breathe, stretch, and dance your way to a blissful body, joyous heart, and a steady, quiet mind! Open to all levels and abilities. Registration is required for each session. This is a virtual event. A Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants one hour before the event.

Winter Bike Maintenance (Valente)

Monday, December 20

6-8 p.m.

Looking for a winter project? Learn how to keep your bicycle in tiptop shape whether you are getting ready to store it for the winter or trying to keep up with winter wear and tear! This hands-on workshop, held in collaboration with Cambridge’s Community Development Department, will cover: cleaning, lubricating, and the ABCs (Air, Brakes, Chain) of bicycle maintenance, with time at the end for any questions you may have on basic repairs. Bring your own bike or work on one provided by the instructor. Registration is required.

Studio Recording 101 (Main)

Tuesday, December 21

2-3 p.m.

Are you interested in podcasting, audio production, or video production? The Hive has two state-of-the-art recording studios! Join this workshop to become familiar with studio equipment and software. Registration is required. You must complete Hive Safety Training or Hive Safety Training & Glowforge 101 before registering for this workshop.

Equipment and Studio Reservations (Main)

Wednesday, December 22

1-3 p.m.

During this time period, anyone who has completed Hive training and is badged to use equipment or studio(s) can reserve Hive equipment or studio spaces. Learn more about becoming a badged maker. Staff will assist participants as they are able. Registration is required.

3D Printing 101: Design and Creation, Part 1 (Main)

Wednesday, December 22

3:30-5 p.m.

Learn how to create objects in digital space and make those creations with our Sindoh 3D printers in this two-part series. In Part 1, you will get hands-on experience running the 3D printer and gain fundamental 3D modeling skills using Tinkercad. In Part 2, you will create your very own designs and practice setting up your own 3D print construction.

Note: This is a badging course for 3D printing. Only those who sign up for Part 1 of this series can participate in Part 2. You will be badged at the end of this Part 2 workshop. Registration is required.

You must complete The Hive Safety Training & Glowforge 101 and create a free Tinkercad account at www.tinkercad.com before you can participate in this program. (Parents may need to assist users under the age of 18 to create an account before arriving.)

Stay Connected

Please subscribe to our email list, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and visit our website.

Best wishes,

Maria McCauley, Ph.D.

Director of Libraries

