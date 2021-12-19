Sen. Warren Tests Positive For COVID

ASHLAND – I want to thank everyone who wished me well this past month during my recovery. Your support is greatly appreciated and continues to be a source of strength. I have advocated for people to share their personal stories my whole career, and so, I decided today to share my experience as well. In mid-November, I was diagnosed by my doctors as having had a mild stroke. My symptoms, a severe headache and nausea, were not the typical signs of stroke. As they worsened, I canceled a planned trip to Washington, D.C. on November 15.

ASHLAND, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO