The best Boxing Day mattress deals to expect in 2021 and early offers from Emma, Simba, Eve and more

When it’s cold and dark outside and the pull of Christmas movies is just too tempting, you may be spending a couple of extra hours under the covers this month à la Cameron Diaz in The Holiday .

But, a lumpy bumpy mattress isn’t calling anyone into bed, no matter how nice your bedspread , pillows and sheets are.

Usually costing anywhere from a couple of hundred to over a thousand pounds, this bedroom necessity isn’t the most purse-friendly purchase. But come 26 December, you may be able to get more for your money thanks to the Boxing Day sales, and should you not be able to wait that long, we’ve already spotted some of our favourite mattress retailers slashing their prices already.

With the likes of Emma, Simba and Eve, to name only a few, all having joined in with the festive discounting last year, we’ve gathered everything we know so far about the best mattress bargains for 2021.

And if there’s one time of year that we all really need a decent night’s sleep, it’s after the countless December late-nighters, Christmas parties and family overload.

When will the Boxing Day mattress sales begin in 2021?

As we all know, Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year. And, unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.

Traditionally, Boxing Day sales took place mainly in-store, with keen shoppers lining the streets from the early hours of the morning or even camping overnight. But, thanks to the online shopping boom, you can bag your bargains from the comfort of your sofa this year, without worrying about strapping your new mattress to the car roof.

While we’re still waiting for each retailer to officially announce their Boxing Day plans, we could even see discounts from as early as midnight on Christmas Day for those of us who just can’t wait to grab some bargains.

When will the Boxing Day mattress sales end?

The Boxing Day sales more often than not now merge with the January sales, meaning the discounts can last for days, weeks or even the full month depending on the retailer and the stock levels.

While the wording may change from Boxing Day sales to January sales around the end of December, and there’s always the possibility of more products being added throughout the month, essentially the two are the same, with retailers shifting their leftover stock from 2021 to make way for new products.

What were the best Boxing Day mattress deals in 2020?

Last year we were treated to some great discounts across some of IndyBest’s favourite mattress brands.

Mattress Online had a saving of up to £566.16 on the Sealy posturepedic aspen mattress which is currently in the sale now (from £174.90, Mattressonline.co.uk ) as well as up to £250.46 off the Simba hybrid essential 1500 pocket mattress, also currently discounted (from £371.28, Mattressonline.co.uk ).

Emma, meanwhile, slashed prices by up to 45 per cent last year. The bed-in-a-box retailer is already offering the same discount in its early Christmas sale , and we’re expecting prices to be slashed further come Boxing Day.

In 2020, Simba followed suit by kicking off its Boxing Day sale early on 21 December, with 30 per cent off any orders over £300. Its sale seems to be hotting up even more this year, as it’s already offering new customers 36 per cent off when you spend over £300, for a limited time only. This deal isn’t marked up as a festive sale, so we’re predicting even higher discounts closer to Boxing Day itself.

What can we expect this year?

Ever the optimists, we’re expecting some huge discounts from a whole host of mattress retailers and have our eyes locked on Emma , Otty, Eve and Dreams , ready to be the first to tell you when the deals drop. Excitingly, Simba has confirmed that it has already started its Boxing Day sale, offering 40 per cent off everything costing £300 or more and 45 per cent off sleep bundles. And we can share that Emma has announced it’s kicking off its official Boxing Day sale on 26 December itself, with up to 50 per cent off everything. But, if you can’t wait that long, you can enjoy its private sale now by submitting your email on its website.

Best pre-Boxing Day mattress deals

Simba hybrid pro, king: Was £1,499, now £899.40, Simbasleep.com

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again, Simba is a brand to know when it comes to comfortable mattresses. When we reviewed the hybrid pro model , our tester said that this particular one is thick and deluxe. They also noted that it’s “the kind of mattress you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: ‘I have to get one of these’”.

It features shock absorption, so you won’t annoy your partner if you roll around a lot in your sleep and it’s “exceptional at keeping sweat at bay”. With such rave reviews and 36 per cent off, it’s a no brainer.

Eve Sleep the premium hybrid mattress, double: Was £978, now £733, Evesleep.co.uk

In our best mattresses review, the Eve Sleep premium hybrid reigned supreme. With it’s extra-deep memory foam and spring combo it was a real hit – especially for back sleepers.

Our tester said: “The durability is outstanding, so it should last you longer than other mattresses. It also gets 10 out of 10 from us on breathability, comfort and support, being just slightly firmer than medium.” With 25 per cent off thanks to Eve Sleep’s Boxing Day sales, ‘tis the season indeed.

Casper hybrid mattress, small double: Was £800, now £650, Mattressonline.co.uk

Yet another mattress we’ve reviewed , and according to our writer this one combines “the brand’s legendary foam with a base layer of springs” to give you “instant sumptuousness” that provides “immediate comfort”. It’s an ideal choice if you like your mattress being on the slightly softer side.

Woolroom lincoln 5750 mattress, double: Was £1,429, now £1,071.75, Thewoolroom.com

Our tester’s favourite mattress from the brand yet, which also happens to be its most luxurious, this all-natural offering earned a spot in our best mattresses review – and if you snap it up now, you’ll save a very agreeable 25 per cent.

In our in-depth review, our tester took a closer look and concluded: “If you miss the bounciness of spring mattresses and want to switch back from your current memory foam, then the lincoln 5750 is a luxuriously solid choice.” They added: “It’s completely natural, super soft to touch and works wonders at regulating heat.”

Emma original mattress, king: Was £799, now £399.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

This is a mattress that our writer was sure “even Goldilocks would enjoy” when they reviewed it. “It’s firm enough to ensure your key pressure points are supported – great news for back sleepers in particular – but it doesn’t compromise on comfort, leaving you to enjoy a particularly luxurious sleep every single night,” they added. The speedy delivery and easy set up were praised, as was the removable cover, which you can “chuck in the washing machine should you spill your Sunday morning cup of tea”. This whopping deal is available in the brand’s private sale , but all you have to do is enter your email to gain access. Simple.

Nectar memory foam mattress, king: Was £819, now £491.40, Nectarsleep.co.uk

With points for sustainability right off the bat, Nectar is the only climate-neutral mattress company in the UK, and, luckily, its products are pretty darn good too. Landing a spot in our best mattresses review, its memory foam offering was described by our tester as “slightly firmer than most and particularly good for front and back sleepers”.

And, in our review , our tester touted the bed in a box for its “impressive bounce, stability and that instant feeling of relaxation while also being supported right across the body”. Now with 45 per cent off all mattresses, it’d be rude not to.

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam: Was £599.99, now £299.99, Dormeo.co.uk

As part of Dormeo’s festive sales extravaganza, it’s offering a site-wide discount of up to 60 per cent. Case in point is this octasmart plus memory foam mattress, which is now half price. Landing a spot in our best mattresses review, it’s made up of four layers, including a memory foam one with zones of varying firmness for the shoulders, back and hips.

Our tester noted that it was a great option “for people who are looking for a mattress that sits right in the middle between soft and firm and that moulds to your body, providing relief to key pressure points.”

Otty original hybrid mattress, double: Was £799.99, now £519.99, Otty.com

This mattress on the firmer side, with our reviewer noting that “you can literally feel it adapting to your body shape as you move, giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress we tested.”

“It’s particularly supportive for your spine and brilliant for those who sleep on their back,” they added. If you tend to get warm at night, this offers “good temperature control” thanks to the cooling infused technology. And now with 40 per cent off, you can rest assured knowing you’ve saved on a high-quality mattress.

Sleepeezee Jessica, double: Was £819.95, now £639.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

Landing a spot in our review of the best mattresses , our tester said of this model: “If you’re looking for a medium-firm all rounder that doesn’t cost a bomb, this hybrid mattress is a great buy.”

They added that it’s “breathable, doesn’t get overly warm and you don’t get that sinking feeling that makes it hard for you to turn over, which can be a common problem with mattresses that have foam layers.” A solid choice in the December sales.

Sealy blackwell traditional spring mattress: Was £399, now £299, Dreams.co.uk

We may not have tested this exact mattress, but Sealy is certainly among the biggest and best brands out there. In our review of a similar model, our tester noted its “outstanding comfort and support” and touted its cooling abilities, before adding that “you’ll have no trouble turning on this mattress and your partner is unlikely to feel a thing.”

Said to offer support while alleviating painful pressure points, this Sealy mattress delivers firm comfort, and is now up for grabs with 25 per cent off.

