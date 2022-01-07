Submit your COVID-19 questions here

The COVID-19 omicron variant is "just raging around the world" and the unvaccinated are most vulnerable, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert.

Vaccinated people are still at risk of getting sick, but a less severe illness compared to those who are unvaccinated.

So what do you want to know about COVID and this latest variant? What happens if you are traveling for the holidays and test positive? What if you only have one of the two shots or don't have the booster?

Submit questions for medical experts using the form below and we will get them answered on Eyewitness News First at 4 p.m. and on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Daniel Varga of Hackensack Meridian Health answers Eyewitness News viewers' questions about COVID.

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, from Northwell Health, answers your COVID questions.

THURSDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Eugene Vortsman, an emergency room physician at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, answers your questions about covid.

WEDNESDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Zuckerman, the vice president of Infection Prevention and Control at Hackensack Meridian Health answers your COVID questions.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal of University Hospital in Newark, joins Eyewitness News to answer your questions about COVID-19.

TUESDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Bradley Sherman joins Eyewitness News to answer your questions about the coronavirus.

MONDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Roy Gulick, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Weill Cornell Medicine, joins Eyewitness News to answer your questions about COVID.

Dr. Adam Berman, co-chair of the emergency department at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, answers questions about COVID boosters.

FRIDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Wilfred Farquharson IV answers your questions about "pandemic stress" and other mental health issues that have come to light due to the pandemic.

Dr. Corey Smith answers your questions about coronavirus and vaccination against it.

THURSDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Debora Chew answers Eyewitness News viewers' questions on COVID.

Dr. Hirschwerk answers Eyewitness News viewers' questions on COVID.

WEDNESDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Jessie Saverimuttu from Richmond University Medical Center joins Eyewitness News to answer your questions about the coronavirus.

Dr. Brunnquell is the president of Englewood Health Physician Network in New Jersey.

TUESDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Christine Haines, Lenox Hill Hospital Emergency Room Physician, joins Eyewitness News to answer your COVID-19 questions.

Dr. Reynold Panettieri joins Eyewitness News to answer your COVID-19 questions.

MONDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Sampson Davis answers Eyewitness News viewers' questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Sharon Nachman answers Eyewitness News viewers' questions about COVID.

FRIDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Rosa Spatoliatore answers your questions on covid and staying safe this holiday season.

Dr. Jerry Zuckerman tackles questions on boosters, cancer treatments, breakthrough cases and exposure

THURSDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Cassiere, director of critical care at North Shore University Hospital, answers viewer questions on the coronavirus.

The Director of Weill Cornell Medicine's new Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response answers viewer questions.

WEDNESDAY'S RESPONSES

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi answers viewer questions on COVID, omicron and more.

Dr. Chris Pernell, a Public Health Physician and Fellow with the American College of Preventive Medicine, answers viewer questions on the omicron surge.

TUESDAY'S RESPONSES

The president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark and former health commissioner of NJ answers viewer questions about the coronavirus.

Dr. Alan Bulbin joins Eyewitness News to answer your questions and concerns over COVID and the omicron surge.

MONDAY'S RESPONSES

Dr. Zuckerman, VP of Infection Prevention at Hackensack Meridian Health Network, answers viewer questions on COVID and omicron.

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan joins Eyewitness News to answer viewer questions about COVID and vaccines.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE