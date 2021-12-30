ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rocket Companies (RKT) Acquires Truebill for $1.275B Cash

 6 days ago

Rocket Companies, (NYSE: RKT) the Detroit-based platform company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced it has entered...

StreetInsider.com

MYR Group (MYRG) to Acquire Powerline Plus Companies

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced that its Canadian subsidiary, MYR Group Construction Canada, Ltd. has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of Powerline Plus Ltd. and its affiliate (collectively, the "Powerline Plus Companies"). The Powerline Plus Companies together comprise a leading full-service electrical distribution construction company, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Over the last two years, the combined average annual revenues of the Powerline Plus Companies were approximately $80 million.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ: CRDO) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and...
BUSINESS
AFP

Apple becomes 1st US company to reach $3 tn valuation

Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark on Monday in the latest demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge. The iPhone maker scaled the record level near 1845 GMT, reaching $182.88 a share before slipping back slightly. The tech giant also was the first US company to hit $2 trillion in August 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic that stoked demand for personal electronics and digital services, such as Apple's streaming and smartphone app store. And it likewise was the first American firm to overtake $1 trillion in August 2018.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Emerald Holding (EEX) Acquires MJBiz

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) ("Emerald" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the acquisition of MJBiz, the leading event producer and content platform serving the wide range of companies operating in the large and rapidly growing cannabis industry. The addition of MJBiz further accelerates Emerald's strategy of delivering 365-day customer engagement while also enhancing its portfolio optimization efforts by providing a preeminent platform to expand into one of the highest growth business sectors in North America.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Clear (YOU) Acquires Virtual Queuing Company Whyline

Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced it has acquired Whyline Inc., a leading provider of virtual queuing and appointment technology, in an all-cash transaction. With everything just a click away, consumers want control and predictability now more than ever. Virtual queuing is helping meet these new demands while making everyday routines faster and easier. CLEAR will leverage their combined technologies and platforms to bring innovation into routine, but time-consuming, activities - giving people more control over their day-to-day experiences across the globe.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Franklin Electric (FELE) Acquires U.S. Groundwater Distribution Company

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that on December 31, 2021 its wholly owned subsidiary Headwater Companies, LLC acquired Blake Group Holdings, Inc., a Connecticut corporation, for $27.1 million in cash. Blake is a professional groundwater distributor operating fourteen locations throughout the northeast United States. Blake has approximately $74 million of consolidated annual sales.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AZZ, Inc. (AZZ) Acquires Steel Creek Galvanizing Company

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services for maintaining and building critical infrastructure, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all the assets of Steel Creek Galvanizing Company, LLC ("Steel Creek"), a privately held hot-dip galvanizing company based in Blacksburg, South Carolina. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AZZ expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Seekingalpha.com

Darling Ingredients to acquire Valley Proteins for $1.1B in cash

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Valley Proteins for ~$1.1B in cash. Valley Proteins operates 18 major rendering and used cooking oil facilities throughout the southern, southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S with a fleet size of 550 vehicles. The...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

FactSet To Acquire CUSIP Global Services For $1.9B Cash

FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDS) agreed to acquire CUSIP Global Services (CGS) from S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) for $1.925 billion in cash. FactSet looks to receive an estimated tax benefit of ~$200 million as part of the transaction. The acquisition will significantly expand FactSet's critical role in the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) Announces Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company at US$14.31/ADS

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLG), an education and management services provider for primary, middle, and high schools in China, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the "Proposal"), dated December 23, 2021, from Mr. Hailiang Feng, the founder of the Company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares (the "Shares") of the Company, including Shares represented by American depositary shares (the "ADSs," each ADS representing sixteen ordinary shares), that are not already owned by Mr. Hailiang Feng and his affiliates (the "Buyer") for a purchase price of US$14.31 per ADS in cash (representing a premium of approximately 25% over the closing price of the Company's ADSs on December 22, 2021) (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in the Company becoming a privately-held company owned by the Buyer, and the Company's ADSs would be delisted from the NASDAQ Stock Market. A copy of the Proposal is attached hereto as Exhibit A.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Carlyle Group (CG) to Acquire, Expand Data Center Company Involta

Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire Involta, a data center company focused on hybrid IT and cloud infrastructure, including data center colocation, hybrid cloud, edge, fiber, and related products.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Reliance Global Group (RELI) to Acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6M in Cash and Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company ("Medigap") in an asset purchase transaction. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022, and is subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "WTMAU." Each unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "WTMA" and "WTMAR," respectively.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

SmartRent (SMRT) Acquires iQuue

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (the "Company" or "SmartRent"), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders, and residents, today announced that it has acquired iQuue, LLC, ("iQuue") an open-architecture smart apartment company with over 22,000 installed and committed units throughout the east coast. The acquisition provides SmartRent incremental exposure in the new-build multifamily market and expands SmartRent's presence in the southeast by adding nineteen new customers who own or control approximately 100,000 units.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Acquires Texas-Based Container Rental Company

McGrath RentCorp today announced it has acquired the assets of Titan Storage Containers, LLC, a regional provider of portable storage solutions in the Texas market. The transaction was funded with borrowings from McGrath RentCorp's revolving credit facility. The acquisition adds approximately 1,100 assets to its existing Mobile Modular division fleet located in the Texas region.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Ford (F) to Underperform (4)

Daiwa Securities analyst Jairam Nathan downgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $19.00. The analyst comments "We downgrade our rating to 4/Underperform from 3/Neutral as we see current valuations not reflecting risks to margins during the transition to EVs from ICE vehicles and a higher interest rate environment. As depicted in chart 5 on page 5, a declining interest rate spread has historically led to multiple contraction. We attribute part of the recent uptick in Ford's stock to the company's 12% stake in Rivian and are raising our target to $19 from $16 to reflect the same. Our $19 target assigns equal weights to a $17 P/E-based valuation (9x 2023 EPS estimate of $1.85) and $16/share free cash flow valuation. To this average we add $2 in RIVN stake at 30% discount to current price."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Darling Ingredients (DAR) Acquires Valley Proteins for $1.1B Cash

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Valley Proteins, Inc. for approximately $1.1 billion in cash. Valley Proteins operates 18 major rendering and used cooking oil facilities throughout the southern, southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Valley employs 1,900 employees and operates a fleet of 550 vehicles.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dover Corp. (DOV) Acquires Two Clean Energy Companies for Combined $926M in Cash

Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Acme Cryogenics, Inc. ("Acme") for $295 million in cash, and that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Engineered Controls International, LLC ("RegO") for $631 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Additionally, the RegO acquisition includes tax step-up benefits with a net present value of approximately $35 million. Both businesses will become part of the OPW Global ("OPW") operating unit within Dover's Fueling Solutions segment.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

TriNet Group (TNET) Acquires Zenefits

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zenefits, a People Operations platform purpose-built for SMBs, from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Details of the stock and cash transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS

