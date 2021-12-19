ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keanu Reeves Reveals the Real Story Behind ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme

By Jacklyn Krol
MIX 106
MIX 106
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eleven years later, Keanu Reeves finally revealed the story behind the "Sad Keanu" meme. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor explained the actual circumstances behind the 2010 photo of him seemingly sulking on a park bench that went viral over a decade ago. When asked if...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Keanu Reeves Chooses Between Being John Wick or Neo in Real Life

Keanu Reeves has become notorious for playing some of the coolest characters on the silver screen, and on the special 100th episode of Red Table Talk, the legendary actor reunited with Matrix castmate Carrie-Anne Moss and newcomer Priyanka Chopra to discuss The Matrix: Resurrections and answer the all-encompassing question: Who would he rather be? Neo or John Wick.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Kindt
Person
Keanu
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Keanu Reeves
Albany Herald

Keanu Reeves reveals why he turned down 'Speed 2'

Keanu Reeves has revealed why he turned down the 1997 movie "Speed 2: Cruise Control." Reeves starred with Sandra Bullock in the 1994 film "Speed," about a bus that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour. The actor appeared on "The Graham Norton Show," where he said,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Initially Confused by Neo's Return in The Matrix Resurrections: 'I'm Dead'

Keanu Reeves wasn't expecting Neo to return in The Matrix Resurrections!. There is little doubt that fans are excited now that Keanu Reeves will be back in The Matrix Resurrections. However, the John Wick star was initially confused when director Lana Wachowski asked him to return in the upcoming installment of the cyberpunk film franchise. After all, Reeves believed that Neo was dead and it wouldn't make sense for him to return!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Wants A Constantine Sequel

Constantine star Keanu Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another film made. The Matrix star sat down on Stephen Colbert to talk about the upcoming entry in that franchise. But, during their conversation, Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another Constantine off the ground. Even more interesting is the fact that no one seems to be particularly motivated to bring that to fruition. This must be a letdown for fans of the DC Comics character as they would love any morsel of the brit on the big screen. However, it seems unlikely that will happen any time soon. That isn't going to stop Reeves from trying it looks like. He's been firm that he loves Constantine, and anything is possible. For fans of the property, one only has to look at some of the more recent developments in the DC movie landscape to hold onto the hope that nothing really ever dies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Story#Splash News
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Delightfully Addresses Those Viral Sad Keanu Photos

Keanu Reeves is obviously an icon of our generation, and one who has remained part of pop culture for over 30 years. At one point, it was for saying “Whoa!” in the Bill and Ted movies, and at another point, it was for dodging bullets as Neo in The Matrix. Then in 2010, paparazzi photographs of Reeves eating a sandwich alone on a bench turned the actor into a wildly popular meme known as “Sad Keanu.” Years later, he’s now setting the record straight.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Performances

Since bursting onto the scene in a pair of acclaimed indies in the 1980s, Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the most popular actors of all time. He’s headed several franchises, worked with Oscar-winning directors and managed to stay beloved by audiences and his peers the entire time. He’s also amassed an impressive body of work, from Shakespeare to action star to romancing the likes of Diane Keaton and Sandra Bullock (twice!). As “The Matrix Resurrections” prepares to hit theaters, we take a look at 10 of Reeves’ best performances.
CELEBRITIES
u.today

Keanu Reeves Laughs at NFTs

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who’s mainly known for starring in the “Matrix trilogy,” went viral on Friday after dismissing non-fungible tokens in the funniest way possible in a recent interview with The Verge. When asked the inevitable question about his stance on NFTs and digital scarcity, the...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves finally reveals how he was really feeling when the 'Sad Keanu' photo was taken

Keanu Reeves is setting the record straight about the viral 2010 photograph of his that has since become the popular "Sad Keanu" meme. During his recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the "Matrix Resurrections" star shared the real story behind the meme, which shows him sitting on a park bench and munching on some food. The topic came up while the pair discussed BRZRKR—the comic book series created by Reeves—when Colbert compared the iconic photo to an illustration of the graphic novel's main character. "I'm just eating a sandwich!" Reeves exclaimed when the host brought the photo out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Says The Matrix Resurrections Is The ‘Inverse’ Of The Original Story, And Now I’m Excited For Trinity

As far as science-fiction franchises go, few are quite as prolific as Lana Wachowski’s Matrix movies. The generations of fans were thrilled to learn that the property was returning to theaters with the new sequel Resurrections, including some original cast members. And after Keanu Reeves says the new movie is the ‘inverse’ of the original story, I'm super excited for Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Keanu Reeves on “Sad Keanu”: “I Was Hungry!”

Back in 2010, a paparazzo captured a series of photos of Keanu Reeves that have dogged the actor ever since. Or, that have dogged “Sad Keanu” ever since, to use the moniker that emerged from the snapshots of Reeves looking positively miserable while eating a sandwich on a park bench in solitude. (They inspired so many memes that the image service which published the photos eventually went after a site devoted to compiling them for copyright violation.) More than a decade later, memories of the meme live on—to the point that Stephen Colbert raised the topic when Reeves appeared on The Late Show on Monday night to promote his new film, The Matrix Resurrections.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Keanu Reeves Talks About Being Turned Into A Meme (VIDEO)

Keanu Reeves is making the media rounds to promote "The Matrix Resurrections." The actor appeared on Monday's episode of "The Late Show" and Colbert asked him about his iconic 2010 "Sad Keanu" meme. WATCH below as Keanu bursts into song talking about it and more!. Photo Credit: Getty.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy