'National Traitor Xi Jinping': Protest Erupts in Beijing As Communist Leader Looks Toward 3rd Term
"Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping," read one banner. Xi is expected to break from recent political tradition to cement himself a third five-year-term as the paramount leader. Scenes of a rare but mild (by Western standards) protest against Xi Jinping’s communist government in the Chinese...
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Party Congress comes to a close
China's former top leader, Hu Jintao, was unexpectedly led out of Saturday's closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress.
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
China wants America's natural gas. Some lawmakers are worried.
China is buying up America’s natural gas — sparking worries across Washington and fueling a potential new clash between the two global powers. Chinese energy companies are the fastest growing customers of American natural gas exports, purchasing nearly half the gas that U.S. companies agreed to ship in the last year.
Taiwan Says Xi Jinping Is Learning From Putin's War In Ukraine To Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies
Taiwan on Wednesday said Xi Jinping is gaining experience from Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against the island nation. What Happened: A senior Taiwanese security official said China is watching the war in Ukraine with an eye on Taiwan and is preparing itself to use force to enforce its sovereignty claim, reported Reuters.
Intelligence Chief Warns Russia Not Leaving Kherson, Creating an 'Illusion'
Russia is creating an "illusion" by appearing to leave Kherson but is actually preparing to defend the city, Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov warned. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion on February 24, hoping for a quick victory. But Ukraine, bolstered by Western aid, has blunted military gains for eight months, launching counteroffensives to retake occupied territory.
How Russia's Ka-52 HOKUM Attack Helicopters Compare to Western Equipment
Two of the most capable and deadly attack helicopters are the Russian Ka-52 Alligator and the U.S.-made Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian.
BBC
Hu Jintao: Fresh China congress footage deepens mystery over exit
Fresh footage has emerged showing more of what happened before China's former leader Hu Jintao was dramatically led out of a session during last week's Communist Party Congress in Beijing. It shows in greater detail how outgoing Politburo member Li Zhanshu, to Mr Hu's left, takes a file away and...
U.S. and China Should 'Get Along,' Xi Jinping Says
"Closer communication and cooperation between us will help bring greater stability and certainty to the world," the Chinese leader wrote in a letter.
Explosion Batters Military Transport Rails Between Russia and Belarus
A portion of a railway linking Russia to Belarus was damaged by an explosive device Monday night, according to a report from Russia state-owned news source RIA Novosti. According to the report, the explosion blew up parts of the track between the Russian towns of Novozybkiv and Zlinka in the Bryansk region, which borders Belarus and Ukraine to its west and south, respectively.
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
Xi is pursuing his dark ambitions for the world sooner than expected
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Yesterday, Xi Jinping secured his precedent-breaking third term as the Communist Party’s general secretary. He was also successful in packing the Politburo Standing Committee with loyalists and removing his predecessor, Hu Jintao, in dramatic fashion on Saturday.
Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine
In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
straightarrownews.com
Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman has it out for Iran
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now the prime minister of the oil-rich kingdom. The 37-year-old son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 86, is already considered the de facto ruler of the wealthy Gulf state. Six years after Iran and Saudi Arabia severed ties, the two Middle East oil producers are talking again and both sides claim progress. But Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks the powerful prince has other ideas about Iran, and with the U.S. out of the picture, is in a position to deal Iran a serious blow.
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
POLITICO
Maximum Xi
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. It’s United Nations Day! That’s officially a time for “hope for global unity.”. In today’s Global Insider, we’re instead going to focus on whether the United States is underinvesting in diplomacy. Former President Donald...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Putin’s War Has Its First Victim in a New Country
The trail of victims from President Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine now stretches into another country entirely. Pro-Kremlin rebels in the tiny nation of Moldova have thrown a man into prison for the next three years for the supposed crimes of hanging a Ukrainian flag from his balcony and criticizing the illegal war.Victor Pleșcanov, 58, was sentenced to his cruel fate last month in the breakaway region of Transnistria, which has been occupied by Russians since 1992. The sliver of land—which is still formally part of Moldova—lies on the border with Ukraine where Russia has been waging war since February.The...
