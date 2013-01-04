ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

China wants America's natural gas. Some lawmakers are worried.

China is buying up America’s natural gas — sparking worries across Washington and fueling a potential new clash between the two global powers. Chinese energy companies are the fastest growing customers of American natural gas exports, purchasing nearly half the gas that U.S. companies agreed to ship in the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Intelligence Chief Warns Russia Not Leaving Kherson, Creating an 'Illusion'

Russia is creating an "illusion" by appearing to leave Kherson but is actually preparing to defend the city, Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov warned. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion on February 24, hoping for a quick victory. But Ukraine, bolstered by Western aid, has blunted military gains for eight months, launching counteroffensives to retake occupied territory.
BBC

Hu Jintao: Fresh China congress footage deepens mystery over exit

Fresh footage has emerged showing more of what happened before China's former leader Hu Jintao was dramatically led out of a session during last week's Communist Party Congress in Beijing. It shows in greater detail how outgoing Politburo member Li Zhanshu, to Mr Hu's left, takes a file away and...
Newsweek

Explosion Batters Military Transport Rails Between Russia and Belarus

A portion of a railway linking Russia to Belarus was damaged by an explosive device Monday night, according to a report from Russia state-owned news source RIA Novosti. According to the report, the explosion blew up parts of the track between the Russian towns of Novozybkiv and Zlinka in the Bryansk region, which borders Belarus and Ukraine to its west and south, respectively.
The Hill

Xi is pursuing his dark ambitions for the world sooner than expected

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Yesterday, Xi Jinping secured his precedent-breaking third term as the Communist Party’s general secretary. He was also successful in packing the Politburo Standing Committee with loyalists and removing his predecessor, Hu Jintao, in dramatic fashion on Saturday.
TheConversationCanada

Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine

In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
GEORGIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman has it out for Iran

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now the prime minister of the oil-rich kingdom. The 37-year-old son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 86, is already considered the de facto ruler of the wealthy Gulf state. Six years after Iran and Saudi Arabia severed ties, the two Middle East oil producers are talking again and both sides claim progress. But Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks the powerful prince has other ideas about Iran, and with the U.S. out of the picture, is in a position to deal Iran a serious blow.
The Associated Press

Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
POLITICO

Maximum Xi

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. It’s United Nations Day! That’s officially a time for “hope for global unity.”. In today’s Global Insider, we’re instead going to focus on whether the United States is underinvesting in diplomacy. Former President Donald...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s War Has Its First Victim in a New Country

The trail of victims from President Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine now stretches into another country entirely. Pro-Kremlin rebels in the tiny nation of Moldova have thrown a man into prison for the next three years for the supposed crimes of hanging a Ukrainian flag from his balcony and criticizing the illegal war.Victor Pleșcanov, 58, was sentenced to his cruel fate last month in the breakaway region of Transnistria, which has been occupied by Russians since 1992. The sliver of land—which is still formally part of Moldova—lies on the border with Ukraine where Russia has been waging war since February.The...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy