Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Has Third Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
Expectations were high for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the much-anticipated third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, and the latest — and one of the biggest — movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the film exceeded all of those expectations, grossing an incredible $253 million from movie theaters around the country. That’s...

epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Tom Holland Has "Taken Over" as the Soul of the MCU

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo says that Tom Holland has taken over as the "soul" of the MCU. During last night's red carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis asked the filmmaker about this very idea. In short, the relatability of Holland as an actor was a huge reason why they cast him for this part. Peter Parker is a huge part of the Marvel comics universe and it should be no different on film. However, a lot of fans believed that he could do with a push to be more like his comic book counterpart. With No Way Home, the company is firmly putting its full support behind Holland as one of the main players in Phase 4 and beyond. If there are any emotional beats that will shake the MCU to their core, you can probably expect Peter Parker to be front and center moving forward. Read what Russo had to say down below:
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Tom Holland Opens Up About Saying ‘Goodbye’ To Spider-Man

Tom Holland says he might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally out and may just signal the end of Tom Holland’s tenure as Spider-Man. Holland has participated in the role of Peter Parker since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. The young star has headlined three solo films and has appeared in countless films in the MCU, making him a mainstay for the cinematic universe. While being featured prominently is a blessing, Holland says he’s open to saying goodbye to the role that made him a superstar.
MOVIES
Sea Coast Echo

Marisa Tomei: Spider-Man co-stars are like family

Marisa Tomei feels part of a "family" in the Spider-Man franchise. The 57-year-old actress returns to the role of Aunt May in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and admits that the films have a sense of "camaraderie" that is uncommon in Hollywood. The star hopes to work with director Jon Watts...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
MOVIES
Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Steven Spielberg got his first professional gig in 1969, directing a segment of Rod Serling’s more horror-focused follow-up to The Twilight Zone, Night Gallery. At the time of filming, Spielberg was just 22 years old. His Night Gallery was called “Eyes” and starred Hollywood legend Joan Crawford as a...
MOVIES
Everything New on Disney Plus in January 2022

It’s a relatively light month on Disney+ in January, with only around two dozen films and shows coming to the service. But you’re still getting the streaming premiere of Eternals on January 12, fresh from theaters earlier in the fall, plus four weekly episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. There’s also a documentary special on the making of Hawkeye, new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the ’90s classic The Sandlot.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer appears to debunk WandaVision theory

Marvel has officially released the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.Directed by Sam Raimi, the film brings back Benedict Cumberbatch’s character for the first Marvel film after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is in cinemas now.It will also mark the return of Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) for the first time since Disney Plus series WandaVision.The trailer appears to debunk a theory that was floating around following WandaVision’s post-credits sequence – that she will be a villain in Doctor Strange 2.In fact, the trailer reveals that Doctor Strange requests the services of Wanda to...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
KTLA

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’

Scott Mantz shared his thoughts on some of the newest movies. He gave his review of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Don’t Look Up.” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in theatres now. “The Matrix Resurrections” is in theatres and on HBO Max now. “Don’t Look Up” hits Netflix on Friday. This segment […]
MOVIES
