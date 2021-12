Back in 2010, a paparazzo captured a series of photos of Keanu Reeves that have dogged the actor ever since. Or, that have dogged “Sad Keanu” ever since, to use the moniker that emerged from the snapshots of Reeves looking positively miserable while eating a sandwich on a park bench in solitude. (They inspired so many memes that the image service which published the photos eventually went after a site devoted to compiling them for copyright violation.) More than a decade later, memories of the meme live on—to the point that Stephen Colbert raised the topic when Reeves appeared on The Late Show on Monday night to promote his new film, The Matrix Resurrections.

