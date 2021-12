We’re only about five minutes into our conversation when I’m entirely exhausted by the idea of Lidia Matticchio Bastianich’s schedule. In addition to celebrating the holidays with her family, she’s in the midst of a book tour for her new cookbook, Lidia’s a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl, written with her daughter Tanya Bastianich Manuali. She’s about to kick off another PBS television series: Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming the Odds, focused on “the stories of five Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds.” She’s a restaurateur who has started up and helps run Becco in New York City, Lidia’s Kansas City in Missouri, and Eatelys in Las Vegas, Flatiron New York, Downtown New York, Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles. There’s the magazine, Lidia’s Italy at Home, and the line of pasta and sauces that bear her name.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO